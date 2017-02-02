News By Tag
EDM 5.0 Offers Next Generation Data Collection and Advanced IT Performance Monitoring
The updated software from Sightline Systems includes the much anticipated SightlineDB, which provides ability to read and write operations 10x faster, as well as enhanced displays, advanced reporting and new alerting functions.
EDM 5.0 enables IT teams to continuously monitor the entire system in real time in order to proactively predict performance issues and prevent unplanned downtime and data loss. Its highly interactive, visual tools are used to accelerate discovery and investigation within an IT infrastructure. This means that the IT team experiences faster time to insight and achieves results in minutes, replacing days of manual work copying and manipulating various data sets.
Users experience greater control over how to organize, aggregate and view critical data with EDM 5.0. The newly updated software now includes SightlineDB, which provides users with substantially reduced data storage requirements, the ability to read and write operations 10 times faster than with traditional files, the ability to store more granular data, down to the millisecond per data source, in addition to more flexible analytical capability.
Additional enhancements include updated charting and dashboards to provide more robust menu options with enhanced control over configuring and saving charts. EDM 5.0 will also render additional useful information within charts to enhance the user experience. EDM 5.0 supports new chart types, allowing users more ways to view their data. Improved localization with the ability to define the date and time format is used throughout the EDM UI.
Other new features include enhanced alert creation which allows users to easily create and define alerts from any chart, user-configurable alert emails, and the ability to export Event List data to a .csv file.
"According to a recent study, IT downtime costs companies an average of $330,000 per hour. While many companies have significantly invested in IT performance monitoring tools, many still toil over how to proactively ensure that systems are always working which is a recipe for disaster," comments Brandon Witte, president and CEO of Sightline Systems. "The Sightline EDM 5.0 platform helps IT teams efficiently and effectively analyze data and information from the entire IT infrastructure faster than ever before. SightlineDB as well as EDM's new dashboards, charts and graphs make it easier than ever to visualize complex data, which in turn, makes it easier for IT teams to ensure systems are always operating. No other analytics and monitoring software can provide insight as quickly or as accurately as EDM 5.0 can."
IT leaders rely on Sightline EDM 5.0 to easily provide a powerful view into every aspect of a company's IT infrastructure. From mainframes to the latest in Windows and Linux systems, EDM is ideal for IT teams wanting to keep their fingers on the pulse of mission-critical infrastructure components and proactively address issues throughout the system.
Users can easily capture, monitor and visualize activity throughout the entire IT infrastructure. EDM 5.0 is scalable and works by analyzing thousands of infrastructure components in real time. The data can be captured from networks, applications, operating systems and more. EDM 5.0 correlates the data in seconds and delivers end-to-end visibility and insight IT pros used to reduce downtime, ensure stability and identify threats.
Sightline EDM is used by world-renowned global companies to provide full visibility into IT environments. Perfect for real time analysis and visualization of the data, EDM instantaneously boils down thousands of metrics into easy-to-understand and actionable notifications. Its user-friendly dashboards highlight all active alerts and provides a comprehensive history for all mission-critical servers, operating systems, monitored applications and more.
Sightline Systems is known for providing top-level business intelligence and advanced analytics solutions that leverage time series data, predictive analysis, visualization, advanced alerting capability and more in real time to provide its customers with a higher level of insight than any other software company. Customers that implement Sightline's solutions have noted enhanced efficiency, improved accuracy and increased profitability.
To learn more about Sightline EDM, contact Sightline Systems today at (703) 563-3000 or visit http://www.sightline.com/
About Sightline Systems
Sightline Systems provides sophisticated, yet remarkably easy-to-use advanced analytics solutions that leverage time series data, predictive analysis, visualization, advanced alerting capability and more, in real time, to provide our customers with a higher level of insight than any other software company can. Customers that implement our solutions enhance efficiency, improve accuracy and increase profitability. For nearly 15 years, Sightline has steadily increased its customer-base to include Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies in manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, travel, retail as well as federal, state and local governments. Visit http://www.sightline.com/
