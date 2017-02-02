The Art of Unlocking Referrals: Increasing Our Return From Our Social Capital

The rules of the game have changed. And networking plays an even more important role in business development than it did just a few years ago.

Howell logo Blue

Contact

Howell Chamber of Commerce

info@howellchamber.com Howell Chamber of Commerce

End

-- In this results-driven session, you will learn:- Effective strategies for turning stacks of business cards into valuable networking partners- A simple exercise for increasing the rate of referrals and favorable introductions from your strategic alliances- The hidden element that prevents good relationships from becoming raving fans and what we can do about itThe rules of the game have changed. And networking plays an even more important role in business development than it did just a few years ago. The question to ask: Are we engaging in industrial-age, linear networking or are we embracing the new rules - and tools - of breakthrough networking? Just as world-class athletes seek coaching for upping their game, powerful networkers thrive with a coach in their corner when developing or enhancing their referral development game plan.A graduate of the Wharton School of Business, Cynthia Greenawalt is a successful trainer, consultant, and professional coach on 'unleashing the power of social capital'. She founded Sea Change Networking to address the demand for a senior level networking venue for developing high-value referrals and referral sources. Cynthia was the founder of both the Fort Lauderdale and Miami regions of Business Network International (BNI), the world's leading referral organization. In addition, she is a contributing author of the New York Times best seller, Masters of Networking, and the Wall Street Journal bestseller, Masters of Success.Tickets: Early Bird $39 (through Tuesday, 2/21); After Early Bird $59