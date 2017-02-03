News By Tag
Speak Up Women Announces Veterans Panel At Annual Conference At The United Nations
Distinguished Veteran Jas Boothe to Deliver Keynote, Loree Sutton, MD, Brigadier General (Ret.), Commissioner of Veterans Services, New York City Mayor's Office to Provide Opening Luncheon Presentation
Jennifer S. Wilkov, founder of Speak Up World, LLC, commented on how critical it is for women veterans to speak up for the lives they want to live when they retire from service. "Our veterans have fought and sacrificed for all of us. All too often when they come home, they are not supported with the lives they want, not only because of the lack of resources they need but because they don't know how to ask for it," said Wilkov. "Speaking up and out for yourself is essential. Our Veterans Panel discussion will help galvanize the retired military in our audience to become change agents in their own lives. These accomplished women are emblematic of what the conference stands for. I am so pleased – and deeply honored – that they are participating."
Wilkov noted that she has long admired Jas Boothe, one of Speak Up Women's keynote speakers. "Jas, who has overcome so much including cancer and homelessness, shows through her own personal experiences how finding her voice has literally helped thousands of her fellow female veterans. Her story is moving and real," Wilkov said.
As for Commissioner Sutton, who is in the dual role of luncheon presenter and panel moderator at the conference, Wilkov said, "Her insight is invaluable. I heard the Commissioner speak at another seminar, and immediately knew that her addition to the conference was a must. I'm so glad she agreed to participate."
The dynamic group of female veterans and individuals supporting veterans, which include two brigadier generals (Ret.), are (in alphabetical order):
• Jas Boothe, Founder, Final Salute Inc. – A keynote speaker, Boothe is a disabled army veteran, speaker and cancer survivor who gave 16 years of service to our country, including Operation Iraq Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom campaigns. She founded Final Salute in 2010 as part of her commitment to "never leave a fallen comrade." Final Salute has provided over 10,000 days of housing to homeless women veterans and their children and has assisted over 2,000 women veterans and children. Boothe was featured on PBS News Hour which detailed her work-http://www.pbs.org/
• Kerri Childress, Vice President, Fisher House Foundation, (Ret.) Navy Veteran – Childress is a Vietnam era Navy veteran. She spent 12 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs advocating for, and communicating about, women veterans' health issues and negotiated with top officials in other federal and state agencies, the medical community, Veteran Service Organizations, members of Congress, the news media, business leaders and the general public to ensure women veterans got the care they deserved. While working at Arlington National Cemetery, Kerri was the first woman to be awarded an honorary Tomb Guard Identification Badge, #302.
• Nancy Northrup, Co-founder, Operation Reinvent – Northrup is the co-founder of Operation Reinvent, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women transition out of military service and find new civilian careers. As the mother of a U.S. Naval Officer, she is passionate about providing a bridge for women service members as they step out of uniform and face the challenges of reintegration into civilian life.
• Allyson R. Solomon, Brigadier General (Ret.), President, National Guard Youth Foundation – Solomon is a retired general officer having served nearly 36 years in the National Guard. She is the first woman and first African-American to be appointed as senior commander in the Maryland National Guard, and was the first woman to be promoted to Colonel in Maryland Air National Guard history. Allyson has been recognized as a role model by the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame for civic programs in the community
• Loree Sutton, MD, Brigadier General (Ret.), Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans Services – Sutton is the luncheon opening presenter and is also the Veteran Panel's moderator. She served as founding director of the Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury (DCoE) from 2007-2010 and co-founded Threshold GlobalWorks in 2011 and served as co-director until August 2014. Prior to assuming DCoE directorship, Sutton commanded the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, the nation's largest power projection military installation, with over 100,000 service and family members. Sutton's deployments include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt and honors include the Bronze Star Medal; Presidential Service Badge (White House Fellow), and Legion of Merit.
A detailed agenda is found here - http://speakupwomen.com/
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Speak Up Women
Founded by Jennifer S. Wilkov, Speak Up Women is a grassroots collaboration between attendees and a roster of thoughtfully selected presenters, vendors, sponsors, and partners. Speak Up Women is an event production of Speak Up World, LLC. To learn more, visit speakupwomen.com.
About Jennifer S. Wilkov
Jennifer S. Wilkov's passion for communication has made her a #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a keynote speaker, an award-winning freelance writer, a successful book and business consultant, a #1 radio show host and executive producer on WomensRadio, and an entrepreneurial mentor. In two decades of strategic planning and business development in Corporate America, Wilkov perfected skills in fostering teamwork, communication, collaboration and success at every level of an organization and business.
Jennifer has been featured in the Huffington Post, Bloomberg Radio, So Money and on numerous podcasts, including "Women Killing It." She has written for CommPRO.Biz, a leading communications outlet geared toward C-suite executives, on speak-up related topics. Jennifer has presented at TedX in New York City.
As a keynote speaker, Jennifer fans the flames of the human spirit in each audience member and empowers them with her inspiring message: "You have the right to remain fabulous!" She is an active board member of It Could Happen to You, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of the falsely accused and wrongly convicted.
For more information, go to www.JenniferSWilkov.com.
