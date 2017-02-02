News By Tag
GreenPointe Holdings Welcomes Mark Marasciullo as Chief Financial Officer
"We are pleased and fortunate to have a leader with Mark's credentials joining us," said GreenPointe Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Burr. "His leadership, understanding and experience in real estate investment and asset management will benefit the company and support our future growth."
With a career spanning more than 20 years, Marasciullo has consummated more than $7.5 Billion in commercial real estate transactions nationwide. His expertise includes acquisitions, asset management, office leasing, property management, monetization and financings. Marasciullo is thrilled to bring his corporate and entrepreneurial experience in real estate investments and passion for achieving high-level goals to GreenPointe.
"GreenPointe Holdings is an excellent company with an outstanding team and a substantial asset base," Marasciullo said. "The company has a remarkable track record of success, and is poised for tremendous growth. Couple this with seemingly unquenchable institutional demand for real estate, and the potential for growth at GreenPointe is enormous. In short, we have a bright future."
Prior to joining GreenPointe Holdings, Marasciullo served as the founder, CEO and managing principal of New Canaan Partners LLC, a privately held investment management company that pursues investments in commercial real estate and real estate-related concerns. Marasciullo also launched Gilded Realty Trust, the 'propco' to Aurify Brand's 'opco.' Aurify is a restaurant brand accelerator, which is focused on acquiring smaller, urban, mixed-use assets with restaurant driven retail space.
In addition to entrepreneurial endeavors, Marasciullo has garnered significant institutional experience, most recently at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) where he was a regional director on the firm's national investor accounts team and a member of the international capital group. Prior to JLL, Marasciullo served as a Vice President at Eastdil Secured and worked at Spaulding & Slye.
A graduate of Washington and Lee University, Marasciullo is a member of the Urban Land Institute.
For more information, visit http://www.GreenPointeLLC.com.
