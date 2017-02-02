News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BH Pet Gear Announces Kira as New Brand Ambassador!
Kira is a sweet loving pooch and is fully embracing her new life and exiting role as Brand Ambassador.
Kira is a sweet loving pooch and is fully embracing her new life and exiting role as Brand Ambassador. When she's not barking out orders at the BH Pet Gear headquarters in Brooklyn, you can find Kira struttin' her stuff through the city streets, playing with her toys, or catching up on her beauty sleep. Kira is a real natural in front of the camera. She's been a picture "paw-fect" model for BH Pet Gear and her adorable face along with her heart-warming story will be sure to capture the attention of pet lovers everywhere.
Each year in Korea, millions of dogs are tortured and slaughtered in the Korean dog meat trade. Korea is the only country in the world that commercially farms dogs for food and unfortunately, there's no legislation regulating the industry. Thankfully, organizations like Free Korean Dogs are evolving in hopes to end the Korean dog meat trade once and for all. Learn more at: https://www.freekoreandogs.org/
Founded in 2015, Free Korean Dogs is an international rescue and adoption program that saves hundreds of dogs each year from this horrific industry. Kira is one of the many lucky pups rescued and has been given a second chance to live the life she deserves. In addition to finding her "fur-ever" happy home, Kira also found her place in the spotlight representing the successful BH Pet Gear Company!
About BH Pet Gear: BH Pet Gear specializes in the design development and manufacturing of quality pet products and accessories. Our product groups include: Dog Apparel, Dog Beds, Leashes, Collars, Harnesses, Bowls, Toys & More. Our mission is to bring high performance pet products to the retail market at consumer friendly prices. Working on both private label and licensed programs BH Pet Gear's products can be found across the United States at most of the country's top retailers. To learn more, visit: http://bhpetgear.com/
Connect Socially to the BH Pet Gear Brands:
Kaleb's Organics Dog Treats: https://www.kalebsorganics.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @kalebsorganics
AKC Paw Tech Dog Boots
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @paw.tech
Jelly Wellies Rain Gear for Dogs: https://www.jellywellies.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @jelly.wellies
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse