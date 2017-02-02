 
Training Magazine Ranks BizLibrary Clients Among Top 125 Training Organizations

Dollar General, Mohawk Industries and Red Roof Inn Receive Recognition for Top Employee Training Programs
 
 
Training Magazine
Training Magazine
 
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, is proud to be partnered with three of this year's Training Top 125 Organizations. The 2017 winners were announced at the annual Training Conference and Expo in San Diego, CA.

The BizLibrary clients recognized this year as top training organizations are:

·         #8 - Dollar General Corporation

·         #66 - Mohawk Industries, Inc.

·         #112 - Red Roof Inn, Inc.

This is the 17th year of the Training Top 125 awards. Rankings are determined by using both qualitative and quantitative factors, and how the training program contributes to the organization's overall business goals.

To see the full list of this year's Training Top 125 Organizations, go to: https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-ranks-2017-training-top-125-organizations

BizLibrary's Client Success team is ecstatic to see clients being recognized for their achievements in building strong, successful employee training programs. The products and services BizLibrary extends to clients when they become partners are all geared toward seeing these kinds of results – award-winning training programs.

Quote attributable to Shannon Kluczny, VP of Client Success at BizLibrary:

"Each of these organizations, Dollar General, Mohawk Industries and Red Roof Inn, are so deserving of this award. We've seen the dedication of their program managers and what it has taken to create a training program that affects change in the workplace. We're incredibly proud of the results they've been able to achieve through training and their recognition as a top training organization of 2017!"

About Training Magazine

Training is a 53-year-old professional development magazine written for training, Human Resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/).

