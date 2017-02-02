News By Tag
Axalta Launches New Mobile Color Matching App for Powder Coaters
The free tool allows users to scan any surface and easily match it to an Alesta® stock powder coating hue which increases productivity by eliminating the wait for a sample powder or color chip delivery. The app also gives users the option to request additional information such as product codes, chemistry details, or the opportunity to order color chips delivered directly to them.
"Our new and exciting color matching app provides the powder coating industry with a quick and simple way to scan a color and select the best Axalta match," said Kristen Boyd, Axalta's Marketing Manager for powder products. "The technology embedded in Axs will save customers time and provide quicker and easier color selections."
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
