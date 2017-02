Attendee List Released Ahead of RNA Industry Summit Featuring MHRA, Silence Therapeutics and GSK

Industry set to gather for 8th annual conference on RNA Therapeutics

SMi Group have released an attendee list two weeks ahead of the 8th annual conference on RNA Therapeutics which is set to take place in Central London on 22 & 23 February. This year's show has attracted a truly global audience of scientific pioneers and senior industry thought leaders involved in targeted drug delivery systems from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom and USA. As well as providing regulatory guidance, the agenda will feature thought provoking presentations on topics such the clinical application of RNA, oligo delivery and challenges in breaking through biological barriers, the potential of therapeutic antisense oligonucleotides in oncology, new windows of opportunity in immunotherapy and antisense in the fourth decade. Other event highlights include detailed case studies aimed at prevention of Delayed Graft Function in patients receiving kidney transplants from deceased donors presented by Quark Pharmaceuticals. A snap shot of confirmed attendee's include: AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, BioNTech AG, Carpmaels & Ransford, Cydan, Diamond Biopharm, Exicure Inc, Exiqon, GlobalAcorn Ltd, GSK, Heptares Therapeutics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Imperial College London, Lipocalyx, MHRA, Mundipharma, NOF CORPORATION, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Roche A / S, Roche Diagnostics Deutschland GmbH, Roche Innovation Center Shanghai, Royal College of Surgeons – Ireland, Ryboquin Company, Silence Therapeutics GmbH, Silenseed, SilverRNA, ThermoFisher, UCB BioPharma SPRL, University of Eastern Piedmont, University Of Twente, Yuria Pharma

8th Annual Event: RNA Therapeutics 2017
Conference: 22nd & 23rd Feb
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK