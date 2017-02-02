 
February 2017
Attendee List Released Ahead of RNA Industry Summit Featuring MHRA, Silence Therapeutics and GSK

Industry set to gather for 8th annual conference on RNA Therapeutics
 
 
LONDON, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group have released an attendee list two weeks ahead of the 8th annual conference on RNA Therapeutics which is set to take place in Central London on 22nd & 23rd February.

This year's show has attracted a truly global audience of scientific pioneers and senior industry thought leaders involved in targeted drug delivery systems from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom and USA.

As well as providing regulatory guidance from the MHRA, the agenda will feature thought provoking presentations on topics such the clinical application of RNA, oligo delivery and challenges in breaking through biological barriers, the potential of therapeutic antisense oligonucleotides in oncology, new windows of opportunity in immunotherapy and antisense in the fourth decade.

Other event highlights include detailed results from a large Phase II clinical trial aimed at prevention of Delayed Graft Function in patients receiving kidney transplants from deceased donors presented by Quark Pharmaceuticals.

A snap shot of confirmed attendee's include:

AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, BioNTech AG, Carpmaels & Ransford, Cydan, Diamond Biopharm, Exicure Inc, Exiqon, GlobalAcorn Ltd, GSK, Heptares Therapeutics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Imperial College London, Lipocalyx, MHRA, Mundipharma, NOF CORPORATION, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Roche A / S, Roche Diagnostics Deutschland GmbH, Roche Innovation Center Shanghai, Royal College of Surgeons – Ireland, Ryboquin Company, Silence Therapeutics GmbH, Silenseed, SilverRNA, ThermoFisher, UCB BioPharma SPRL, University of Eastern Piedmont, University Of Twente, Yuria Pharma

A preliminary list of attendee's and pre-conference interviews are available in the event download centre at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/goto/2017rna1.asp#tab_downloads

Further details including a detailed conference agenda ad full speaker line-up is available at: http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/rna-therapeutics

8th Annual Event: RNA Therapeutics 2017
Conference: 22nd & 23rd Feb
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK

--- end ---

Contact Information:

For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

To register for the conference, visit http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/rna-therapeutics or contact Fateja Begum on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6184 / Email: fbegum@smi-online.co.uk

To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 /

Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
