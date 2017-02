Can Parental Education Improve Effectiveness of School-based BMI Screening for Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Media Contact

Kathryn Ryan

914-740-2250

***@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan914-740-2250

End

-- Parents of elementary school children who received body mass index (BMI) screening results together with educational material were significantly more likely to express their intent to change at least one obesity-related risk factor compared to parents who received only the BMI measure. Parental education may help improve the acceptance and utility of BMI screening in school-age children, a practice that has been controversial and largely ineffective at reversing the childhood obesity epidemic. The study is published in, a peer-reviewed journal from(http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the(http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/chi.2016.0177)website until March 10, 2017.Iowa State University (Ames),, Geisinger Health System (Danville, PA), and coauthors from University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Iowa State University describe the educational information they provided to parents in the article entitled "Effects of Enhancing School-based Body Mass Index Screening Reports with Parent Education on Report Utility and Parental Intent to Modify Obesity Risk Factors ( http://online.liebertpub.com/ doi/full/10.1089/ chi.2016.0177 )." Among the important findings of this study was that parents of children who were overweight or obese and who received the enhanced BMI information reported being more likely to plan a visit to a health care provider and an intent to limit sugar-sweetened drinks compared to parents of children who were not overweight."In the midst of the child obesity epidemic in the United States, there has been concern that parents are not well informed about what constitutes obesity or what they should do about it. It was thought that simply providing a "report card" with the child's BMI would be enough provoke action," saysEditor-in-Chief, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX. "Studies testing that method have encountered inconsistent results, with many showing no effect. Dr. Welk and colleagues took that intervention one step further and provided the parent with information on how to interpret the report card with guidance on what they could do. In this study, parents of overweight and obese children responded in a desired way. This study is important enough that it needs to be replicated in other samples and regions of the country. This will provide a firm foundation for formulating school policies to prevent the further development of child obesity."Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes on Health under Award Number 5R2 1HD067803. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. http://www.liebertpub.com/ chi ) is a bimonthly peer-reviewed journal, published in print and online, and the journal of record for all aspects of communication on the broad spectrum of issues and strategies related to weight management and obesity prevention in children and adolescents. Led by Editor-in-Chief, Baylor College of Medicine, and Editor, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children & Harvard Medical School, the Journal provides authoritative coverage of new weight management initiatives, early intervention strategies, nutrition, clinical studies, comorbid conditions, health disparities and cultural sensitivity issues, community and public health measures, and more. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on thewebsite.(http://www.liebertpub.com/)is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including, and. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN, was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on thewebsite.