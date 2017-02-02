SmartTOP Additional Top Control Now Also Available for the New Porsche 718 Boxster

The SmartTOP convertible control system from Mods4cars is now also available for the new Porsche 718 Boxster. The retrofitted comfort module allows the opening and closing of the convertibles top via the original car key from afar.

--The company Mods4cars, developer of the retrofitable SmartTOP roof control systems, now offers an intelligent solution for the new Porsche 718 Boxster. The latest SmartTOP module allows, among other things, operation of the convertible top via the console button via One-Touch. It is therefore no longer necessary to hold down the button during opening and closing of the roof top. A brief tap is sufficient and the convertible top movement is carried out automatically. This function ensures that the vehicle is used open more frequently.In addition, the SmartTOP module makes it possible to use the rooftop operation via the original vehicle key from a distance. Pressing a short sequence of keys on the remote control automatically opens or closes the convertible top. "The SmartTOP customer starts the opening of the convertible top while walking toward the vehicle, gets in, starts the engine and starts the journey, top open," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the car key does not have to be made for this function.The individual functions of the SmartTOP roof module are programmable according to the personal wishes of the customer. It is thus possible to adjust whether the windows should be raised or remain down after the convertible top movement. The windows can also be opened and closed via the remote control.For vehicles with the Keyless-Go package the rooftop can be opened and closed by touching the door latch. To locate the vehicle, the headlights can be activated via the remote control. A short horn signal can sound confirming when the central locking system is actuated. In addition, it is also possible for the volume of the radio to always be muted when starting the vehicle.Thanks to the sophisticated SmartTOP, starting or stopping the engine does not lead to any interruption of the convertible top movement. Furthermore, the module can be completely deactivated as required. Due to easy accessibility, the installation can be done quickly and easily. Since no cables are severed, a residue-free removal is possible at any time.The configuration of the module can be carried out directly in the vehicle via the on-board computer. Other than that, a USB port is integrated into the SmartTOP top control. This allows the connection and thus the programming of the roof module possible via PC / Mac. Furthermore, software updates can be imported via the USB port, which are provided by Mods4cars, free of charge.SmartTOP roof control systems are also available for the Porsche 911 convertible models (all model years). In addition, the company Mods4cars offers its SmartTOP comfort modules for the following brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.The comfort control for the Porsche 718 Boxster is available for 269,00 Euro + tax.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Sven TornowMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055tornow@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com