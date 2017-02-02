 
Winner of The Best of St Albans & Harpenden Business of the Year

The Skin to Love Clinic has won The Best of St Albans & Harpenden Business of the Year.
 
 
Best of St Albans Award winners Skin to Love Jane
Best of St Albans Award winners Skin to Love Jane
ST ALBANS, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Organisers of the award congratulated the team at the St Albans Clinic on their achievement. "The award is based on customer recommendations - the number of positive reviews received in a year - so is a measure of the fantastic service and the effectiveness of the treatments on offer."

The Skin to Love Clinic was set up by mother and daughter Jane and Kerri Lewis as a way of providing cosmetic solutions to dermatological problems, as well as non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Jane, who is a trained nurse said that many of the Clinic's patients have conditions resulting in them suffering low self-esteem, so the treatments they offer can have very positive psychological benefits: "Aesthetics isn't about vanity, it's about helping people feel good about themselves. There are many skin conditions which really knock people's self-confidence, e.g. acne scars, rosacea, pigmentation etc, and our reason for opening The Skin to Love Clinic was to help those people."

Given the quality of their results, combined with a commitment to providing excellent customer service, the popularity of The Skin to Love Clinic is unsurprising. The Clinic has many patients from the local area, London and around the country, as well as some who are prepared to travel from Europe and the Middle East for treatments.

For more information about The Skin to Love Clinic, visit http://www.theskintoloveclinic.co.uk/

