EnGenius Networks organizes Iran Workshop

Contact

Yassine Regragui

Yassine.regragui@ engenius-me.com

***@engenius- me.com Yassine RegraguiYassine.regragui@engenius-me.com

End

-- EnGenius Networks organizes Iran Channel WorkshopEnGenius International, a global provider of wireless communications, radio frequency (RF) technology and SMB Networking products, heldThe event gathered key people from the networking industry including resellers, system integrators and government officials. The agenda included a workshop on the entire product portfolio networking solution set of EnGenius Networks including access points, switches, mesh technology and networking surveillance. Attendees also had the opportunity to get hands-on experience on some products including EnGenius' latest 4x4 access points. The full day event also included discussions on the competitive landscape of the wireless industry, the newest trends in wireless technology as well as local project implementations including Azadi Hotel, IKA airport and Arman Shopping Center.''Iran has always been an important market for EnGenius and our local partners play a vital extension in our local ecosystem by providing our customers with the high level of support we promise. That is why it is only normal for us to invest heavily in events like this where we have direct contact with our partners and where we enable our customers to experience our new products.'' said Van Hsiao, Regional General ManagerThe event also represented the perfect platform to announce the appointment by EnGenius Networks of Panacom, a major full range distributor actively developing in the VAD area, as its authorized distribution partner in Iran. "We are upbeat that our alliance with a top distributor like Panacom will help EnGenius strengthen its position in the Iranian Market, especially in the SMB segment.www.engenius-me.com