 
News By Tag
* Wireless
* Mesh
* Wifi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

EnGenius Networks organizes Iran Workshop

 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- EnGenius Networks organizes Iran Channel Workshop

EnGenius International, a global provider of wireless communications, radio frequency (RF) technology and SMB Networking products, held a channel workshop in Tehran on February 2nd, 2017 at the Hotel Espinas Persian Gulf.

The event gathered key people from the networking industry including resellers, system integrators and government officials. The agenda included a workshop on the entire  product portfolio networking solution set of EnGenius Networks including access points, switches, mesh technology and networking surveillance. Attendees also had the opportunity to get hands-on experience on some products including EnGenius' latest 4x4 access points. The full day event also included discussions on the competitive landscape of the wireless industry, the newest trends in wireless technology as well as local project implementations including Azadi Hotel, IKA airport and Arman Shopping Center.

''Iran has always been an important market for EnGenius and our local partners play a vital extension in our local ecosystem by providing our customers with the high level of support we promise. That is why it is only normal for us to invest heavily in events like this where we have direct contact with our partners and where we enable our customers to experience our new products.'' said Van Hsiao, Regional General Manager

The event also represented the perfect platform to announce the appointment by EnGenius Networks of Panacom, a major full range distributor actively developing in the VAD area, as its authorized distribution partner in Iran. "We are upbeat that our alliance with a top distributor like Panacom will help EnGenius strengthen its position in the Iranian Market, especially in the SMB segment.
www.engenius-me.com

Contact
Yassine Regragui
Yassine.regragui@engenius-me.com
***@engenius-me.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engenius-me.com Email Verified
Tags:Wireless, Mesh, Wifi
Industry:Internet
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EnGenius Networks News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share