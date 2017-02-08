 

Peacock Subaru Gives You More 2 Love with Food Truck Fest and Donation Drive for Pug Rescue

Event on Feb. 25 will collect donations for local animal charity and host local car club meetup
 
1 2 3 4 5
Orlando Subaru Group
Orlando Subaru Group
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Peacock Subaru has never skimped when it comes to offering good deals, good service, and good times. For that reason, you won't be surprised that Peacock Subaru has decided to host a launch party for the all-new 2017 Subaru Impreza. The More 2 Love event & Food Truck Fest on Feb. 25 will offer drivers a chance to test drive the new Impreza while also providing a wealth of other activities.

It's an open secret that the new Subaru Impreza gives drivers more to love than any of its predecessors: from its high-powered performance specs to its brilliant technologies and its stellar safety systems, the Impreza promises to impress its drivers with the very best in automotive design.

There's no better way to find out what makes this new car the topic of everybody's talk than to test drive it yourself. The first 30 drivers to test drive the all-new Impreza will receive a $30 Visa gift card, and all test-drivers will receive some awesome Subaru swag to take home!

Additionally, you'll be able to enjoy meals from a number of food trucks that will set up shop for our Food Truck Rally. Guests can also make a donation to Pug Rescue of Florida in exchange for a voucher toward a food truck item of your choice! We'll also have Black Flag Racing on site with their rally Impreza as well as the Subaru Orlando Group will also hold their monthly meetup at this event showing off their prized Subarus.

Visit Peacock Subaru's More 2 Love event at Peacock Subaru, located at 9951 Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. More information: www.imprezalaunch.eventbrite.com. You can also call us at 407-985-5500 or visit http://www.subarusouthorlando.com/2017-subaru-impreza.htm to find out why the Impreza gives you ever more to love!

Peacock Subaru is a franchise of Peacock-Griffey Automotive, a subsidiary of Peacock Automotive, which also owns Peacock Ford in Orlando; Hilton Head Hyundai, Audi Hilton Head, Hilton Head Volkswagen, Porsche of Hilton Head, Subaru of Hilton Head, Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, and Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, all in the Hilton Head, S.C., area; Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; and Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C. Peacock Automotive also features the state-of-the-art New River Auto Mall Collision Center that provides car and truck collision repair, the New River Wellness Institute which is a full-service physical therapy, fitness and wellness facility, and Peacock Insurance, an Allstate Insurance agency located in South Carolina and Orlando.

