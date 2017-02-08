Country(s)
Peacock Subaru Gives You More 2 Love with Food Truck Fest and Donation Drive for Pug Rescue
Event on Feb. 25 will collect donations for local animal charity and host local car club meetup
It's an open secret that the new Subaru Impreza gives drivers more to love than any of its predecessors:
There's no better way to find out what makes this new car the topic of everybody's talk than to test drive it yourself. The first 30 drivers to test drive the all-new Impreza will receive a $30 Visa gift card, and all test-drivers will receive some awesome Subaru swag to take home!
Additionally, you'll be able to enjoy meals from a number of food trucks that will set up shop for our Food Truck Rally. Guests can also make a donation to Pug Rescue of Florida in exchange for a voucher toward a food truck item of your choice! We'll also have Black Flag Racing on site with their rally Impreza as well as the Subaru Orlando Group will also hold their monthly meetup at this event showing off their prized Subarus.
Visit Peacock Subaru's More 2 Love event at Peacock Subaru, located at 9951 Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. More information:
Peacock Subaru is a franchise of Peacock-Griffey Automotive, a subsidiary of Peacock Automotive, which also owns Peacock Ford in Orlando; Hilton Head Hyundai, Audi Hilton Head, Hilton Head Volkswagen, Porsche of Hilton Head, Subaru of Hilton Head, Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, and Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, all in the Hilton Head, S.C., area; Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; and Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C. Peacock Automotive also features the state-of-the-
