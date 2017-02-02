 
Belvoir completes on first acquisition of 2017

Belvoir's acquisition programme continues with the company announcing that Steve Slawson of Belvoir Hereford has successfully completed on the acquisition of the principle assets of Williams Estate Agents (Hereford) Ltd.
 
"Acquiring an existing portfolio or company is themost efficient way for our franchise owners to grow their businesses," says Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer, Dorian Gonsalves. "The portfolio that Steve has purchased contains 41 fully managed properties within the Hereford territory and this will certainly help to support his growth plans.

"Due to an uncertain economy, increased regulation and erosion of profits, many independent agents are selling up. On average, Belvoir's acquisition team is currently offered one business for sale every single working day.

"This month Belvoir is embarking on an Acquisitions Roadshow across the network, encouraging many more of our franchise owners to consider expanding their businesses through partially funded acquisition, which will help to increase turnover and profits, enhance market presence and add capital value to the business.

"Belvoir prides itself on working closely with our franchise owners to help them assess whether an acquisition opportunity is likely to add significant value to their business. If this proves to be the case, and our stringent due diligence checks are approved, Belvoir can, in the right circumstances, loan up to 30% of the purchase price. The entire process takes approximately three to six months and I look forward to reporting many more mutually beneficial acquisitions throughout the year."

To find your nearest Belvoir office please visit https://www.belvoir.co.uk/

