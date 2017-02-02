 
Minnesota Timberwolves Honor Coach Larry Mckenzie

 
 
Coach Larry McKenzie First African American Elected to The MBCA Hall of Fame.
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- In celebration of Black History Month, the Minnesota Timberwolves will honor the accomplishments and contributions of Educator, Philanthropist and Author Coach Larry McKenzie on Sunday, February 12 at the Target Center.

McKenzie has been recognized for his contributions to the community with awards such as City of Minneapolis Peace Maker Award, Minneapolis Park Board's Volunteer of the Year, KTCA's Everyday Hero, KARE 11's Eleven Who Care and the first African American elected into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association "Hall of Fame".

McKenzie is a 1980 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River falls and holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science.

The celebration will include a presentation by Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant General Manager Noah Croom during the 1st quarter of the Timberwolves vs Bulls game.

Source:Minnesota Timberwolves
Tags:Black History Celebration, Minnesota Timberwolves, Coach Larry McKenzie
Industry:Sports
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
