News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Minnesota Timberwolves Honor Coach Larry Mckenzie
McKenzie has been recognized for his contributions to the community with awards such as City of Minneapolis Peace Maker Award, Minneapolis Park Board's Volunteer of the Year, KTCA's Everyday Hero, KARE 11's Eleven Who Care and the first African American elected into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association "Hall of Fame".
McKenzie is a 1980 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River falls and holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science.
The celebration will include a presentation by Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant General Manager Noah Croom during the 1st quarter of the Timberwolves vs Bulls game.
About Event2Venue PR
Event2Venue PR is a boutique digital pr firm representing indie musicians, comedians and speakers.Event2Venue specializes in developing and managing positive brand images for clients through various social media and news outlets. For more information visit https://www.event2venue.org
Contact
Karen Larson
Public Relations Coordinator
***@event2venue.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse