Upstate LED, LLC Starts 2017 Off With Growth

Upstate LED, LLC Seeks to grow by hiring new sales people.

Patrick Coyne

800-331-4250

Patrick Coyne
800-331-4250
***@pmcecosupply.com

-- Upstate LED, LLC has seen an increase in awareness of LED lighting in the last couple of years, therefore an increase in demand. The increase in cusomer awareness on the benifits of LED lighting means that we need to get to more customers to inform them of what we can do to help them. We have a niche that certainly creates a big win-win for our customers.We are focused on increasing our business for 2017 by hiring new sales people. By doing so we can cover more territory and have more opportunity to show our commercial customers how well our LED lighting process works for them.We have already added one new seasoned sales person for Jan 2017 and are excited to see more sales as a result going forward for this new year. Our new sales person is very excited about the opportunity to work with us. We know he will enjoy servicing customers.Mr. Coyne, President of Upstate LED, LLC states "based on all the good we have done for our customers, we need to do even more in the future."Http://upstateled.com