 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Rochester Ny
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Upstate LED, LLC Starts 2017 Off With Growth

Upstate LED, LLC Seeks to grow by hiring new sales people. We are focused on growth for new year.
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Upstate LED, LLC has seen an increase in awareness of LED lighting in the last couple of years, therefore an increase in demand.  The increase in cusomer awareness on the benifits of LED lighting means that we need to get to more customers to inform them of what we can do to help them.  We have a niche that certainly creates a big win-win for our customers.

We are focused on increasing our business for 2017 by hiring new sales people.  By doing so we can cover more territory and have more opportunity to show our commercial customers how well our LED lighting process works for them.

We have already added one new seasoned sales person for Jan 2017 and are excited to see more sales as a result going forward for this new year.  Our new sales person is very excited about the opportunity to work with us.  We know he will enjoy servicing customers.

Mr. Coyne, President of Upstate LED, LLC states "based on all the good we have done for our customers, we need to do even more in the future."

Http://upstateled.com

Contact
Patrick Coyne
800-331-4250
***@pmcecosupply.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pmcecosupply.com Email Verified
Tags:Led Lighting, Rochester Ny
Industry:Services
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share