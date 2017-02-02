News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Upstate LED, LLC Starts 2017 Off With Growth
Upstate LED, LLC Seeks to grow by hiring new sales people. We are focused on growth for new year.
We are focused on increasing our business for 2017 by hiring new sales people. By doing so we can cover more territory and have more opportunity to show our commercial customers how well our LED lighting process works for them.
We have already added one new seasoned sales person for Jan 2017 and are excited to see more sales as a result going forward for this new year. Our new sales person is very excited about the opportunity to work with us. We know he will enjoy servicing customers.
Mr. Coyne, President of Upstate LED, LLC states "based on all the good we have done for our customers, we need to do even more in the future."
Http://upstateled.com
Contact
Patrick Coyne
800-331-4250
***@pmcecosupply.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse