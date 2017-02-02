News By Tag
SmallCapReview Initiates Coverage of Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
SmallCapReview.com, A leading site for news and information on small caps, penny stocks and microcaps is adding Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to its list of stocks "On the Radar".
MYGN Investor Highlights
Earnings: Reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.9 million and net income of 9 cents per share.
Revenues - Total Revenues of $196.5 Million.
Share Buyback - During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 600,000 shares, or $10 million, of common stock under its share repurchase program and ended the quarter with approximately $161 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization.
Product Development - GeneSight - Volume grew 61 percent year-over-year to approximately 57,000 tests performed in the fiscal second-quarter. Prolaris- Volume grew 33 percent year-over-year with approximately 4,700 tests ordered. EndoPredict-
Insurance - Announced that multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate plans have issued positive coverage determinations.
Innovation - Announced results of a large head-to-head study comparing the efficacy of six tests used to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. A key finding was that EndoPredict (EPclin), a second-generation test, was superior to Oncotype Dx (RS), a first-generation test, in predicting the long-term recurrence of breast cancer.
