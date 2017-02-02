News By Tag
Lookupfare Applauds Air Canada Marking Global Footprint with New Launches
The year 2016 has witnessed a substantial growth in terms of airlines avenues. In terms of carrier peers, most other airlines-operating companies have seen a great year too, but none finished off the year as well as Air Canada did.
According to Lookupfare travel research sources, "Air Canada is the largest domestic and International airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is one amongst the 20 largest airlines in the world. In the year 2016, the airlines served approximately 45 million customers."
In a recent statement released by Air Canada, Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada said, "We had a highly satisfying year in 2016 on many fronts and at the start of this new year i.e. 2017, in which we celebrate both Air Canada's 80th anniversary and Canada's 150th. I would like to thank our loyal customers, dedicated employees and invaluable business partners who have helped us to achieve it."
Air Canada airlines also provides scheduled passenger services directly to 64 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 90 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.
"We created 1,500 new high quality jobs in Canada between our mainline, rouge and Express services, with Air Canada now employing approximately 30,000 people. We generated greater customer engagement, serving approximately 45 million people on our expanded network,"
Air Canada has also won many awards, including being named as the fastest growing brand among Canada's largest companies and being recognized by Skytrax as the only Four Star International network carrier in North America.
