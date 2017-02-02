 
News By Tag
* Air Canada
* LookUpFare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Lookupfare Applauds Air Canada Marking Global Footprint with New Launches

The year 2016 has witnessed a substantial growth in terms of airlines avenues. In terms of carrier peers, most other airlines-operating companies have seen a great year too, but none finished off the year as well as Air Canada did.
 
 
Lookupfare
Lookupfare
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Canada
LookUpFare

Industry:
Travel

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The company has made a substantial growth globally by launching its operations to 28 new routes including 15 new International and 12 U.S. trans-border routes and a full-fledged new service to Morocco. With the launch of the latter, Air Canada joined the elite club of global carriers serving all six continents.

According to Lookupfare travel research sources, "Air Canada is the largest domestic and International airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents.  Canada's flag carrier is one amongst the 20 largest airlines in the world. In the year 2016, the airlines served approximately 45 million customers."

In a recent statement released by Air Canada, Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada said, "We had a highly satisfying year in 2016 on many fronts and at the start of this new year i.e. 2017, in which we celebrate both Air Canada's 80th anniversary and Canada's 150th. I would like to thank our loyal customers, dedicated employees and invaluable business partners who have helped us to achieve it."

Air Canada airlines also provides scheduled passenger services directly to 64 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 90 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.

"We created 1,500 new high quality jobs in Canada between our mainline, rouge and Express services, with Air Canada now employing approximately 30,000 people. We generated greater customer engagement, serving approximately 45 million people on our expanded network,"

With this great news, Look up Fare is delighted to be a trusted partner for Air Canada flights bookings and would like to thank our customers to trusting us as booking partners. Customers pre-booking the tickets of Air Canada airlines from our travel portal get to avail low-fares and customized service selections.

Air Canada has also won many awards, including being named as the fastest growing brand among Canada's largest companies and being recognized by Skytrax as the only Four Star International network carrier in North America.

Many online travel agencies like Lookupfare (https://www.lookupfare.com/), which have Air Canada's tickets on their charts, have also made efforts to provides direct and indirect clients numerous benefits so they can enjoy good travel to Canada. As year 2017 brings a lot of flavor in terms of places to be and events to attend in "neighbor to the north", you will find better deals & promising elements to fly back & forth the country.

Contact
lookupfare
***@lookupfare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lookupfare.com
Tags:Air Canada, LookUpFare
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LookupFare PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share