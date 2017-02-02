News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Andhra Tourism reaches out to Spanish Outbound Market! Organizes Roadshow to Entice Tour-Operators
Andhra Pradesh beckons global tourists with its pristine beaches, stunning hill stations, divine temples and serene backwaters • Aims to develop the state as the most preferred destination globally • Appeals for investment in tourism projects
The rich and varied culture of Andhra Pradesh can be perceived from its melodious music, scintillating dances, delectable cuisine, ingenious arts & crafts and wonderful people. Right from the pristine beaches of Visakhapatnam to the backwaters of Dindi and again from the holy Lord Balaji temple of Tirupati to the beautiful Araku Valley, the state has all the elements making it a world class tourist destination. Andhra Pradesh is a vibrant conglomeration of People, culture and Festivals.
Dr. Srikant Nagulapalli, IAS, Secretary, Culture & Tourism, Government of Andhra Pradesh led the team and made an exalting pitch to the international audience at the roadshow. He also stressed upon the point that with a favorable tourism policy in practice and a business friendly approach, Andhra Pradesh is keen to attract investment in the tourism infrastructure projects. He listed a spate of opportunities that the government is keen to offer potential investors. Apart from various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, he emphasized that the state assures investors of full-fledged support and co-operation. "Our endeavor is to develop Andhra Pradesh as the most preferred destination and under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu we are taking progressive steps in that direction. Our vision is to create an all-round tourist friendly environment in the state which ensures a memorable experience for each and every guest every time they visit Andhra Pradesh."
The event was also graced by the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Spain, Shri D B Venkatesh Varma. Giving his wholehearted support to Dr. Srikant´s outreach program, the Ambassador invited the audience to take full benefit of the business-friendly and development oriented initiatives being spearheaded by the Government in Andhra Pradesh.
The Secretary´s presentation covered details on key tourism circuits that international travelers can experience. An audio-visual on Andhra tourism was also played.
He informed that with the aim to attract tourists from far and wide, the state is organizing multiple mega festivals such as Visakha Utsav, Lepakshi festival, Araku festival and Flamingo festival in the upcoming months. These programs are in line with the State government´s missionary approach to promote the state as India's most preferred tourist destination and position as a global tourism brand by providing world class tourism products and services, while preserving the culture, heritage, environmental balance and natural beauty of the state.
Rich culture is always prevalent in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A huge collection of performing arts emerged from this state including music, drama and dance to our world. The most popular form of classical dance, Kuchipudi originated from Andhra Pradesh. The audience at the roadshow was enthralled by a captivating Kuchipudi performance by Ms. Korneliya, a Polish national and student of Ms. Arunima (of Arunima Kumar Dance Company, London). The networking dinner spread that followed included Andhra dishes to introduce guests to Andhra cuisine.
http://www.aptourism.gov.in/
Contact
Pushpanjali Singh
PR Manager
***@spheretravelmedia.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse