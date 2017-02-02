Andhra Tourism reaches out to Spanish Outbound Market! Organizes Roadshow to Entice Tour-Operators

Andhra Pradesh beckons global tourists with its pristine beaches, stunning hill stations, divine temples and serene backwaters • Aims to develop the state as the most preferred destination globally • Appeals for investment in tourism projects

-- The Sunrise state of Andhra Pradesh, blessed with some of the finest tourist destinations in India, beckons international tourists to come and experience the hospitality and create a memory that would be etched ever after.with a dominating presence as a stand-alone exhibitor at this year's FITUR, Madrid. Taking advantage of the huge gathering of the world´s travel-trade fraternity in Madrid during FITUR 2017 Exhibition, the Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh also held a roadshow to connect with key tour operators and media representatives from across the world, including from Spain.The rich and varied culture of Andhra Pradesh can be perceived from its melodious music, scintillating dances, delectable cuisine, ingenious arts & crafts and wonderful people. Right from the pristine beaches of Visakhapatnam to the backwaters of Dindi and again from the holy Lord Balaji temple of Tirupati to the beautiful Araku Valley, the state has all the elements making it a world class tourist destination. Andhra Pradesh is a vibrant conglomeration of People, culture and Festivals.led the team and made an exalting pitch to the international audience at the roadshow. He also stressed upon the point that with a favorable tourism policy in practice and a business friendly approach, Andhra Pradesh is keen to attract investment in the tourism infrastructure projects. He listed a spate of opportunities that the government is keen to offer potential investors. Apart from various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, he emphasized that the state assures investors of full-fledged support and co-operation. "Our endeavor is to develop Andhra Pradesh as the most preferred destination and under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu we are taking progressive steps in that direction. Our vision is to create an all-round tourist friendly environment in the state which ensures a memorable experience for each and every guest every time they visit Andhra Pradesh."Giving his wholehearted support to Dr. Srikant´s outreach program, the Ambassador invited the audience to take full benefit of the business-friendly and development oriented initiatives being spearheaded by the Government in Andhra Pradesh.The Secretary´s presentation covered details on key tourism circuits that international travelers can experience. An audio-visual on Andhra tourism was also played.He informed that with the aim to attract tourists from far and wide, the state is organizing multiple mega festivals such as Visakha Utsav, Lepakshi festival, Araku festival and Flamingo festival in the upcoming months. These programs are in line with the State government´s missionary approach to promote the state as India's most preferred tourist destination and position as a global tourism brand by providing world class tourism products and services, while preserving the culture, heritage, environmental balance and natural beauty of the state.Rich culture is always prevalent in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A huge collection of performing arts emerged from this state including music, drama and dance to our world. The most popular form of classical dance, Kuchipudi originated from Andhra Pradesh. The audience at the roadshow was enthralled by a. The networking dinner spread that followed included Andhra dishes to introduce guests to Andhra cuisine.