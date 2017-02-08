News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Actress Shaquita Smith to guest star on NCIS: New Orleans
This summer, the actress can be seen in the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez On Me", directed by Benny Boom. The film, which was recently acquired by Liongate's Summit Entertainment, is slated for a June 16th release.
Smith also has proven that she has a keen eye as a director. Her recent project "Karma" received accolades as "Best Thriller" at the Los Angeles Film Awards in January 2017.
The actress and director, who is originally from Birmingham, Ala. and resides in Atlanta, earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater from Troy State University and trained with Sara Mornell (actress and co-producer of Cinemax's "Quarries"), Shannon Eubanks (TLC's "Too Close to Home") and Richard Hempton (Captain America: Civil War). Smith's television credits include SundanceTV's "Hap and Leonard", Investigation Discovery's "Homecide Hunters", Starz's "Survival Remorse", Oxygen's "Snapped" and TV One's "Fatal Attraction".
For more information about Shaquita Smith, visit http://www.actressshaquitasmith.com/
Contact
The Brison Group
***@thebrisongroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017