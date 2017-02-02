 
#ToyotaLive is the official sponsor for the Wameed Project The Tales and lost dreams of refugees

through its Toyota Live platform, Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan, is sponsoring the activities and activations of the Wameed project.
 
 
AMMAN, Jordan - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- through its Toyota Live platform, Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan, is sponsoring the activities and activations of the Wameed project, dedicated to helping and enabling children and teenagers among refugees with the proper trainings to channel their talents and abilities in hip-hop. This powerful type of music allows them to tell their stories, share their thoughts and lost dreams with the rest of the world. Markazia has made it its responsibility to support this project based on its desire to embrace art in its various forms and its important role in cultural and societal development. It is especially significant in widening the horizons and perceptions of the younger generations to better shape the future.

The Wameed Project was launched by two young Frenchmen of Syrian origin: hip-hop professional Tarafa Sahloul "Liqid" and a famous charity professional Remy Dahi. The project was inaugurated after the great success of "Amal", a hip-hop compilation dedicated to a charity to help Syrian refugees. This time Tarafa wanted to take it a step further, by providing the opportunity for young people (girls and boys) to produce their own hip-hop music and to live the whole experience to the fullest. This constitutes a great channel, not only for their talents, but also for their experiences as refugees, allowing them to tell their stories, dreams and ambitions through the words and rhythm of their music.

Wameed will welcome 30 teenaged refugees from Hashmi Al Shamali Care Center in Amman, Jordan. They will be divided into three teams of 10, each to undergo two weeks of training under the supervision of a team of musicians who specialize in rap, hip-hop, beat making and filmmaking.

Nadim Haddad,Deputy General Manager at Markazia, commented on the project saying, "we are always humbled and happy to offer our support to such initiatives, which aim to help young refugees who have suffered from the harsh consequences of war. This reality has been imposed on them, taking away even the most basic requirements of a normal life. This initiative seeks to remind these youngsters to hold on to their dreams and to develop their talents, and Hip-hop happens to be an important channel for them to express those ambitions. We at Markazia, and through our #ToyotaLive platform, remain determined to support any project or initiative that seeks human development. After all, this sponsorship is consistent with Markazia's corporate social responsibility program which prioritizes Jordanian society and its problems, especially those that are related to refugees. It is also especially dedicated to serving the youth and creating a successful partnership with them, one that will surely give birth to promising results that reflect positively on our nation in general."

The Wameed project will be concluded with a hip-hop concert performed by the participants themselves.  All the resulting work will be posted online on social media channels and the expected revenue will go to financing similar projects in other areas in Jordan.

Click to Share