February 2017
George Held, Pamela Hughes, Claudia Serea, and Anton Yakovlev Read in Brooklyn

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents George Held, Pamela Hughes, Claudia Serea, and Anton Yakovlev, Saturday, March 4 in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.

Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m

George Held
Pamela Hughes
Claudia Serea
Anton Yakovlev

@ Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or  to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

http://web.mta.info/weekender.html

$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

https://www.facebook.com/events/976446449156933/

pcarragon@gmail.com

brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/

patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/

en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712

Bios:

George Held, a former Fulbright lecturer in Czechoslovakia, publishes poems, fiction, and book reviews, both online and in print, and Garrison Keillor once read one of Held's poems on A Writer's Almanac. He was the guest poet in the Brownstone Poets anthology for 2014 and has received ten Pushcart Prize nominations, including nominations for both poetry and fiction in 2016. His recent chapbooks include Bleak Splendor (Muddy River Books, 2015) and Phased 2 (Poets Wear Prada, 2016), moon poems.

Pamela Hughes graduated from Brooklyn College with an MFA in Creative Writing, poetry, where she studied with Allen Ginsberg.  Her poetry has appeared in: Canary; The Brooklyn Review; Ellipsis, Isotope: A Journal of Science and Nature Writing; Literary Mama ; PANK; The Paterson Literary Review; The Rutherford Red Wheelbarrow; Thema, and elsewhere.  She teaches creative writing at Bloomfield College in New Jersey and is the editor of Narrative Northeast, a literary and arts magazine that supports diverse voices and visions, as well as the arts and the environment.  Visit her at either:
www.narrativenortheast.com or
www.pamelahugheswrites.com .

Claudia Serea is a Romanian-born poet who immigrated to the U.S. in 1995. Her poems and translations have appeared in Field, New Letters, 5 a.m., Meridian, Word Riot, Apple Valley Review, among others. Serea is the author of four poetry books, most recently Nothing Important Happened Today (Broadstone Books, 2016). Serea co-hosts The Williams Readings poetry series in Rutherford, NJ. She is a founding editor of National Translation Month (http://nationaltranslationmonth.org/). More at cserea.tumblr.com (https://web.mail.comcast.net/zimbra/cserea.tumblr.com).

Born in Moscow, Russia, Anton Yakovlev is the author of poetry chapbooks Ordinary Impalers (Aldrich Press, 2017), The Ghost of Grant Wood (Finishing Line Press, 2015), and Neptune Court (The Operating System, 2015). His poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Hopkins Review, Prelude, Measure, Angle, and elsewhere. The Last Poet of the Village, a book of translations of poetry by Sergei Esenin, is forthcoming from Sensitive Skin Books in 2017.

Patricia Carragon
