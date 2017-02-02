 
Recruitive to Exhibit at In-House Recruitment Expo

Recruitive has announced that it will be exhibiting at the In-House Recruitment Agency Expo
 
CANNOCK, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Recruitive has announced that it will be exhibiting at the In-House Recruitment Agency Expo which is taking place at the prestigious Olympia Exhibition and Conference Centre located in West London, on the 21st and 22nd February.

The two day event is designed specifically for in-house recruiters who are responsible for sourcing and recruiting candidates within corporate and SME businesses, and aims to provide them with a national platform for understanding best practises and learning about new products.

Recruitive is a leading UK supplier of cloud based, award winning end to end software solutions for recruiters within the corporate market.  Richard Clarke, Managing Director at Recruitive comments: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at this event for the 2nd year running as it provides us with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate our software to the direct employer market.  The time and cost saving benefits it can bring to this sector have proved to be truly remarkable."

Recruitive can be found at stand 45.  Please click on the link below to register for your free entry, or call us on 0345 600 0550 for more information.

Click here to register for your FREE place at the exhibition (http://www.speeddata.co.uk/Forms/Default.aspx?FormRef=IHR...)

Contact
Sarah Tipton
***@recruitive.com
End
Source:IHRE
Email:***@recruitive.com Email Verified
Tags:Recruitive, Software, Exhibition
Industry:Computers
Location:Cannock - Staffordshire - England
Subject:Events
