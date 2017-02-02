 
The 9th Annual W.O.A International Music Festival Announces Mega Artist Line Up

WOA Entertainment Announces 9th Annual Festival Headliner, Acoustic Rockstar Oliver Sean & Band, supported by New York Jazz Stars AS IS, Singer & Hollywood Actress Lisa Panagos and San Diego's upcoming Artist Sam Julian. Live in Concert 18th-25th Feb
 
 
9th Annual WOA Music Festival - Goa 2017
9th Annual WOA Music Festival - Goa 2017
 
PANAJI, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The W.O.A Entertainment Group kicks off the 9th Annual WOA International Music Festival in association with 9XO, Fiesta Beach Resort and WOAFM99, taking place in Goa, from the 18th to 25th of February 2017.

This is the event that brings together Independent Music's breakthrough artists from around the world to perform live in concert across Goa, India. Few can come close to the scale of the Annual W.O.A International Music Festival, featuring multi genre international bands performing across the best live music venues in the region, organised every year by WOA Entertainment, supported by partners like 9XO, the International Music Channel of India (Media Partners). Fiesta Beach Resort, the best boutique resort in Goa (Official Host Partner) and WOAFM99, the Internationally Distributed Radio show (Official Radio Partner), all coming together to promote breakthrough Independent Artists in a major nationally promoted and publicised Live Music Tour.

Headlining this year's festival is MTV Europe Music Awards Nominated Acoustic Rockstar Oliver Sean with his International Band. Also performing in India for the first time will be New York Jazz Duo AS IS (Stacey & Alan Schulman), Los Angeles based Singer/Model/ Actress Lisa Panagos and  upcoming singer songwriter from San Diego USA Sam Julian.

WOA Festival Performances this year will take place across several WOA Entertainment music venue partners in Goa, India including:

18th Feb - Saturday Night Market, Arpora

22nd Feb - Unplugged @ Koi Lounge, Candolim

23rd Feb - Main Concert Performance @ Fiesta, Baga

24th Feb - Flying Dolphin, Calangute Beach

25th Feb - WOA Festival Finalé at Hard Rock Hotel, Calangute

"Nine years of consistent music festivals, featuring the World's Best International independent artists and it still feels like only yesterday when we had our first WOA Music Festival and Tour" says Wanda Alvares, Marketing Director, W.O.A Entertainment Group, "We have been able to achieve something so fantastic because of our associaton with the wonderful festival partners through the years, the Elite WOA Artist Roster, the WOA Entertainment Team who work so hard to make this festival a success every year and most importantly the fans!"

Watch the Official WOA Music Festival Television Advertisement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHTn1UKBdyE



In addition to the tour, W.O.A Records the label arm of the WOA Entertainment Group, will also be officially doing a media exclusive launch of WOA Records compilations, Independent No.1's Vol.7 and Goa Chillout Zone, Vol.8, featuring the world's best independent artists and chill out musicians from around the world, compiled and produced by Platinum Selling Artist and Producer Oliver Sean. Both the compilations will be released to the public in March after the tour ends.

Now in its 9th year, the W.O.A International Music Festival and India Tour is an annual event that fans of Independent music look forward to. Make sure you don't miss out on this world-class music tour, 18th - 25th February, 2017 www.woarecordsindiatour.com | www.woaentertainment.co.uk | www.independentnumberones.com | www.goachilloutzone.com

