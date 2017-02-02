News By Tag
Wrights GPX announce Acrylic Monitor Stand Flash Sale
A leading UK acrylic furniture maker has announced a flash sale on acrylic monitor stands
The company is based in West Bromwich, at the heart of the UK's traditional manufacturing base and they make a wide range of acrylic-based products for industry and retail. Their furniture and homeware range includes acrylic coffee tables & side tables, magazine racks, acrylic photo blocks, book stands as well as their range of acrylic monitor stands. They sell direct via their website or on market places such as Amazon UK.
The 12mm glass effect acrylic monitor stand is part of their Premium range and is made from ultra durable and ultra tough 12mm acrylic and offers a realistic glass effect finish. The sale price for the flash sale is £33.54 compared to the usual RRP of £41.04 – a saving of 18% but only 16 remain in stock.
The frosted acrylic monitor stand is made from durable 8mm acrylic with a smart frosted finish. Designed to home or office, the flash sale price is just £25.14 compared to a pre-sale price of £34.50 – a massive 27% saving.
The company point out that acrylic is the modern alternative to glass – lightweight and easy to clean. It is also shatterproof so is the safe alternative for home use.
The company offers clearance and sale items throughout the year and new customers who join their mailing list can also get 10% off their first use with an exclusive promo code.
Further details at http://www.gpxgroup.com/
Wrights GPX / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
