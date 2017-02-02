 
News By Tag
* Acrylic Monitor Stand
* Acrylic Furniture
* Uk Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bromwich
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Wrights GPX announce Acrylic Monitor Stand Flash Sale

A leading UK acrylic furniture maker has announced a flash sale on acrylic monitor stands
 
 
Acrylic monitor flash sale promises savings of up to 27%
Acrylic monitor flash sale promises savings of up to 27%
WEST BROMWICH, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Wrights GPX, one of the UK's leading acrylic fabricator, has reduced the cost of two of their most popular monitor & laptop stands, offering savings of up to 27%. But the manufacturer warns that stocks are limited.

The company is based in West Bromwich, at the heart of the UK's traditional manufacturing base and they make a wide range of acrylic-based products for industry and retail. Their furniture and homeware range includes acrylic coffee tables & side tables, magazine racks, acrylic photo blocks, book stands as well as their range of acrylic monitor stands. They sell direct via their website or on market places such as Amazon UK.

The 12mm glass effect acrylic monitor stand is part of their Premium range and is made from ultra durable and ultra tough 12mm acrylic and offers a realistic glass effect finish. The sale price for the flash sale is £33.54 compared to the usual RRP of £41.04 – a saving of 18% but only 16 remain in stock.

The frosted acrylic monitor stand is made from durable 8mm acrylic with a smart frosted finish. Designed to home or office, the flash sale price is just £25.14 compared to a pre-sale price of £34.50 – a massive 27% saving.

The company point out that acrylic is the modern alternative to glass – lightweight and easy to clean. It is also shatterproof so is the safe alternative for home use.

The company offers clearance and sale items throughout the year and new customers who join their mailing list can also get 10% off their first use with an exclusive promo code.

Further details at http://www.gpxgroup.com/acrylic-monitor-stands

Contact
Wrights GPX / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Acrylic Monitor Stand, Acrylic Furniture, Uk Retail
Industry:Furniture
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wrights Plastics GPX News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share