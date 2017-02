Tips to budget travel to Cuba in 2017

tips to save money in cuba

-- The best way to know a country is to explore it by yourself, take this. In BandCuba, we´ll show you how to save money when you visit this country. Knowing public transportation, accommodation options and the best seasons to visit will help you save on your vacation.Cuba is ain the world, known for its beautiful landscapes and historical monuments in its cities. When you visit it is like traveling in time. But the currency exchanges it´s not so easy on tourist. The food, hotel rooms, transportation, recreation and other expenses can make the bills grow.Saving on youris possible if you sacrifice elements such as a 5 stars hotel, taxi transportation in 100% of your tours and if you decide to eat in Havana's cheapest areas. This can be an enriching experience and you will save a few dollars.At first the important thing is to set a fixed budget per day and calculate the maximum savings you can make. For this you should take into account aspects such as accommodation, food and transportation. Also make a travel itinerary about the things to do in Havana ( https://www.bandbcuba.com/ blog/11-best- things-to-do- in-ha... ) and check if the places you will visit requires a fee to get in.An informed traveler is a smart traveler, for that we´re going to give some tips to travel low cost to Cuba.1) Search for a cheaper accommodationAccommodation in Havana is more expensive than in other areas nearby, rooms can cost up to double if they are in the capital. But if you explore a little further away you will find private homes at good prices below 22 CU. Learning the language (basics phrases) will help you communicate with the locals and it will be easy to ask about hostels of lower price and security.We advise you to search for, such as the ones we can offer in BandCuba, to find a cheap lodging option with food included. So you can have maximum savings on the two most important things of your trip.2) Research transportation optionsGetting by taxi and tourist buses toof interest represent a great amount if you want save money. That's why we advise you to investigate your options of public transportation and collective taxis, these do not exceed 2 or 3 CU per trip. You can travel to other areas like Viñales in local buses.3) ¡Learn Spanish!If you really want to save money on your trips to Cuba learn Spanish, enough to communicate with the locals. Get out of your comfort zone and it's your tool for traveling without4) Explore your gastronomical options in the streetThe menus in hotels are expensive for the tourists, if you give a tour to the city you will find options that are very cheap. For example, in Vedado Street you will find the famous home-cooked restaurants known as "paladares" where you can find good price offers for excellent food.Someare "El Rápido" (pizza and hamburger), Pekin restaurant, Carmelo and Artechef. In the boulevard, Paseo del Prado and Vedado you can find meals for less than 1 $ per dish.5) Travel in the best seasonsTravel in seasons with less tourist congestion to get more local and economic options. Accommodation and food are low compared to June and August. The best months to travel are fromand from September to early December.With these tips to travel to Cuba with little money from Bed and Breakfast in Cuba ( https://www.bandbcuba.com/ ), you can enjoy a local experience, save for your next visit or extend your ride longer. What trick do you use to save on your travels? Share it with us!