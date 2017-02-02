 
News By Tag
* Cuba
* Tourism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Havana
  Havana
  Cuba
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Tips to budget travel to Cuba in 2017

 
 
tips to save money in cuba
tips to save money in cuba
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cuba
Tourism

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Havana - Havana - Cuba

Subject:
Services

HAVANA, Cuba - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The best way to know a country is to explore it by yourself, take this tips to budget travel to Cuba. In BandCuba, we´ll show you how to save money when you visit this country. Knowing public transportation, accommodation options and the best seasons to visit will help you save on your vacation.

Is it really possible save money in Cuba?

Cuba is a popular destination in the world, known for its beautiful landscapes and historical monuments in its cities. When you visit it is like traveling in time. But the currency exchanges it´s not so easy on tourist. The food, hotel rooms, transportation, recreation and other expenses can make the bills grow.

Saving on your trip to Cuba is possible if you sacrifice elements such as a 5 stars hotel, taxi transportation in 100% of your tours and if you decide to eat in Havana's cheapest areas. This can be an enriching experience and you will save a few dollars.

At first the important thing is to set a fixed budget per day and calculate the maximum savings you can make. For this you should take into account aspects such as accommodation, food and transportation. Also make a travel itinerary about the things to do in Havana (https://www.bandbcuba.com/blog/11-best-things-to-do-in-ha...) and check if the places you will visit requires a fee to get in.

5 tips to budget travel to Cuba

An informed traveler is a smart traveler, for that we´re going to give some tips to travel low cost to Cuba.

1) Search for a cheaper accommodation

Accommodation in Havana is more expensive than in other areas nearby, rooms can cost up to double if they are in the capital. But if you explore a little further away you will find private homes at good prices below 22 CU. Learning the language (basics phrases) will help you communicate with the locals and it will be easy to ask about hostels of lower price and security.

We advise you to search for particular houses (casas particulares), such as the ones we can offer in BandCuba, to find a cheap lodging option with food included. So you can have maximum savings on the two most important things of your trip.

2) Research transportation options

Getting by taxi and tourist buses to monuments and areas of interest represent a great amount if you want save money. That's why we advise you to investigate your options of public transportation and collective taxis, these do not exceed 2 or 3 CU per trip. You can travel to other areas like Viñales in local buses.

3) ¡Learn Spanish!

If you really want to save money on your trips to Cuba learn Spanish, enough to communicate with the locals. Get out of your comfort zone and it's your tool for traveling without major expenses.

4) Explore your gastronomical options in the street

The menus in hotels are expensive for the tourists, if you give a tour to the city you will find options that are very cheap. For example, in Vedado Street you will find the famous home-cooked restaurants known as "paladares" where you can find good price offers for excellent food.

Some good restaurants in Havana are "El Rápido" (pizza and hamburger), Pekin restaurant, Carmelo and Artechef. In the boulevard, Paseo del Prado and Vedado you can find meals for less than 1 $ per dish.

5) Travel in the best seasons

Travel in seasons with less tourist congestion to get more local and economic options. Accommodation and food are low compared to June and August. The best months to travel are from April to June and from September to early December.

With these tips to travel to Cuba with little money from Bed and Breakfast in Cuba (https://www.bandbcuba.com/), you can enjoy a local experience, save for your next visit or extend your ride longer. What trick do you use to save on your travels? Share it with us!
End
Source:BandbCuba
Email:***@jesuslopezseo.com Email Verified
Tags:Cuba, Tourism
Industry:Tourism
Location:Havana - Havana - Cuba
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share