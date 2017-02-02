News By Tag
Tips to budget travel to Cuba in 2017
Is it really possible save money in Cuba?
Cuba is a popular destination in the world, known for its beautiful landscapes and historical monuments in its cities. When you visit it is like traveling in time. But the currency exchanges it´s not so easy on tourist. The food, hotel rooms, transportation, recreation and other expenses can make the bills grow.
Saving on your trip to Cuba is possible if you sacrifice elements such as a 5 stars hotel, taxi transportation in 100% of your tours and if you decide to eat in Havana's cheapest areas. This can be an enriching experience and you will save a few dollars.
5 tips to budget travel to Cuba
An informed traveler is a smart traveler, for that we´re going to give some tips to travel low cost to Cuba.
1) Search for a cheaper accommodation
Accommodation in Havana is more expensive than in other areas nearby, rooms can cost up to double if they are in the capital. But if you explore a little further away you will find private homes at good prices below 22 CU. Learning the language (basics phrases) will help you communicate with the locals and it will be easy to ask about hostels of lower price and security.
We advise you to search for particular houses (casas particulares)
2) Research transportation options
Getting by taxi and tourist buses to monuments and areas of interest represent a great amount if you want save money. That's why we advise you to investigate your options of public transportation and collective taxis, these do not exceed 2 or 3 CU per trip. You can travel to other areas like Viñales in local buses.
3) ¡Learn Spanish!
If you really want to save money on your trips to Cuba learn Spanish, enough to communicate with the locals. Get out of your comfort zone and it's your tool for traveling without major expenses.
4) Explore your gastronomical options in the street
The menus in hotels are expensive for the tourists, if you give a tour to the city you will find options that are very cheap. For example, in Vedado Street you will find the famous home-cooked restaurants known as "paladares" where you can find good price offers for excellent food.
Some good restaurants in Havana are "El Rápido" (pizza and hamburger), Pekin restaurant, Carmelo and Artechef. In the boulevard, Paseo del Prado and Vedado you can find meals for less than 1 $ per dish.
5) Travel in the best seasons
Travel in seasons with less tourist congestion to get more local and economic options. Accommodation and food are low compared to June and August. The best months to travel are from April to June and from September to early December.
