Eternal Feeding Devices Market Analysis, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2020
Emphasis on improving technology in order to increase safety and alliance with healthcare professionals and centers to expand business are the current trends of the global eternal feeding devices market. Eternal feeding is used to directly deliver medications or nutrition's into the stomach or intestine of an elderly or a bed ridden patient suffering from chronic diseases, such as neurological disorders, and gastro intestinal diseases.
The eternal feeding devices market is categorized on the basis of product type, end users, and application. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized as giving sets, enteral feeding pumps, enteral syringes, administration reservoirs, and eternal feeding tubes. While the enteral feeding pumps lead the market, but the administration reservoirs and giving sets segments are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to growing adoption of enteral feeding as a cost-effective alternative.
Some of the companies operating in the global eternal feeding devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA, Halyard Health, Inc., Covidien PLC, Moog, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Vygon Group, and ConMed Corporation.
