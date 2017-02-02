News By Tag
Most common names of mistresses revealed
1. Zara
2. Alex
3. Sasha
4. Sam
5. Amber
6. Nicky
7. Rebecca
8. Sadie
9. Vickie
10. Stacey
The family law firm, Lake Legal, noticed certain names appearing in cases over the last five years.
Claire O'Donnell, an Associate at Lake Legal, said: "It's interesting to see that the same names keep cropping up in adultery cases. Whatever the name of the 'other woman', the resulting break down in a relationship can be shocking for the family and we would recommend seeking support as soon as possible."
Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that roughly 60% of all divorces in England and Wales cite either adultery or behaviour.
The number of people divorcing in England and Wales decreased by 3.1 per cent in 2014, according to the latest statistical bulletin published on 5 December 2016 from ONS.
The figures show there were 111,169 divorces in England and Wales in 2014, a The divorce rate has also fallen by 5.3% from 2013 to 2014, to 9.3 divorces per thousand men and women.
