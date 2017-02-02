 
Americas Got Talent or Bust By Gabino Martinez

Forney, Texas, January, 2017 - Americas' Got Talent or Bust announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to start the live shows of Gabino Martinez hand crafted works of Art.
 
 
Live Speed Paintings
Live Speed Paintings
FORNEY, Texas - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Preforming Live Speed Paintings Choreographed to Song Lyrics or Storylines.

The company is set out to raise $50,000 on Kickstarter.com for hosting the live shows so that the world could see the unique talent. Americas Got Talent or Bust is owned by of Gabino Martinez who performs live speed paintings choreographed to song lyrics or storylines, painting the story of popular music. He has been crafting and molding his unique talent, and now with the help he wants to share his talent with the world.

The road to the live shows is going to require funds that he don't have but what he does have is a lot of one of a kind hand crafted works of Art.

The resources raised in the campaign will go toward buying a utility van needed to transport and travel the art gear to and from the audition city and the live shows. Funds will also be used to hire an assistant, for art supplies, travel and hotel expenses.

With 27 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Americas Got Talent or Bust" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gabino/americas-got-...

Media Contact
Gabino Martinez
***@gmail.com
End
Americas Got Talent or Bust..
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kickstarter, Performance Art
Industry:Arts
Location:Forney - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
