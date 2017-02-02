 
News By Tag
* Modular Build
* Modular Construction
* Royal College Of Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portsmouth
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Royal College of Art Appoints Modular Construction Specialists

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Modular Build
* Modular Construction
* Royal College Of Art

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Portsmouth - Hampshire - England

Subject:
* Projects

PORTSMOUTH, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Hampshire-based modular build specialists, Modular Airspace Systems (MAS), is delighted to announce that they have been awarded a prestigious contract in conjunction with Inspired Building Systems with The Royal College of Art in London to install high performance cladding panels to the exterior of a new extension that is being built on the Battersea campus.

The steel framed structure will be erected commencing beginning of March, at which point MAS will supply and fit Kingspan TEK cladding panels, which feature an insulated core to provide the highest levels of thermal efficiency. These high-performance panels are quick to install, creating a weathertight shell in just 3 to 4 weeks, and their slimline design maximises the floor space available to the College. MAS will also be providing the floors and staircase, which will be constructed offsite and lifted into place.

Chris Tonkin, Managing Director at MAS said: "Following a competitive tender exercise, we were awarded this contract in conjunction with our partners, HOCA Practice (architects) and Inspired Building Systems (main contractor) due to our ability to complete the project within the tight timeframe available, whilst ensuring minimal disruption to the College campus.

We're thrilled to be involved in this project and look forward to commencing work at the end of February. It's a very quick turnaround for a building of that size (some circa 180 sqm), but MAS are well equipped for the task."

Founded in 2014, MAS is a modular construction specialist based in Hampshire, specialising in the design and build of modular structures for the education, residential and commercial sectors. MAS has forged a reputation with architects, builders and property developers for providing solutions that guarantee a fast return on investment, exceptional workmanship and hassle free installation.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

Modular Airspace Systems (incorporating Modular Build Systems) are certified Kingspan TEK Delivery Partners.  Kingspan TEK Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) are lightweight units with excellent thermal performance. These panels, combined with an offsite, factory-controlled production process, enable a more accurate build, less material waste, and minimal site disruption and installation time.

For more information on MAS visit http://www.modularairspacesystems.co.uk/

Contact
Madeleine Harmer, Smart Marketing
***@smartmarketinguk.com
End
Source:Modular Airspace Systems
Email:***@smartmarketinguk.com Email Verified
Tags:Modular Build, Modular Construction, Royal College Of Art
Industry:Construction
Location:Portsmouth - Hampshire - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smart Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share