Royal College of Art Appoints Modular Construction Specialists
The steel framed structure will be erected commencing beginning of March, at which point MAS will supply and fit Kingspan TEK cladding panels, which feature an insulated core to provide the highest levels of thermal efficiency. These high-performance panels are quick to install, creating a weathertight shell in just 3 to 4 weeks, and their slimline design maximises the floor space available to the College. MAS will also be providing the floors and staircase, which will be constructed offsite and lifted into place.
Chris Tonkin, Managing Director at MAS said: "Following a competitive tender exercise, we were awarded this contract in conjunction with our partners, HOCA Practice (architects)
We're thrilled to be involved in this project and look forward to commencing work at the end of February. It's a very quick turnaround for a building of that size (some circa 180 sqm), but MAS are well equipped for the task."
Founded in 2014, MAS is a modular construction specialist based in Hampshire, specialising in the design and build of modular structures for the education, residential and commercial sectors. MAS has forged a reputation with architects, builders and property developers for providing solutions that guarantee a fast return on investment, exceptional workmanship and hassle free installation.
Modular Airspace Systems (incorporating Modular Build Systems) are certified Kingspan TEK Delivery Partners. Kingspan TEK Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) are lightweight units with excellent thermal performance. These panels, combined with an offsite, factory-controlled production process, enable a more accurate build, less material waste, and minimal site disruption and installation time.
For more information on MAS visit http://www.modularairspacesystems.co.uk/
Madeleine Harmer, Smart Marketing
***@smartmarketinguk.com
