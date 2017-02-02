ProfesionalesAQUI.com; Web Portal Dedicated to Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

Caracas, Venezuela, January, 2017 - ProfesionalesAQUI.com announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com to create their own virtual classroom.

The company is set out to raise $10,000 on Indiegogo to finish the production of their virtual classroom and mobile application. ProfesionalesAQUI.com is a web portal that offers Latin American independent professionals a space where they can advertise their services, gain reputation through users reviews, connect with others to form alliances and get formed in their virtual classroom with current and very useful contents. It is the only online platform specially designed for freelancers and entrepreneurs in Latin America and the Caribbean. They offer freelancers a space to announce their services in a creative and innovative way, highlighting what each one is best and gaining a reputation from users and clients. The resources raised in the campaign will be allocated to hire (for a minimum period of one year) a team made up of 2 web designers, 2 web programmers, 2 instructional design specialists which will be in charge of designing and strengthening the contents of the virtual classroom, the user experience to more easily access the web and the options that allow them to interact with others in the community and promote their services.