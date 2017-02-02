 
News By Tag
* Indiegogo
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Venezuela
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

ProfesionalesAQUI.com; Web Portal Dedicated to Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

Caracas, Venezuela, January, 2017 - ProfesionalesAQUI.com announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com to create their own virtual classroom.
 
 
ProfesionalesAQUI
ProfesionalesAQUI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Indiegogo
* Education

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Venezuela

Subject:
* Projects

Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Let´s bring profesionalesAQUI.com to the next level

The company is set out to raise $10,000 on Indiegogo to finish the production of their virtual classroom and mobile application. ProfesionalesAQUI.com is a web portal that offers Latin American independent professionals a space where they can advertise their services, gain reputation through users reviews, connect with others to form alliances and get formed in their virtual classroom with current and very useful contents.

ProfesionalesAQUI.com is the only online platform specially designed for freelancers and entrepreneurs in Latin America and the Caribbean. They offer freelancers a space to announce their services in a creative and innovative way, highlighting what each one is best and gaining a reputation from users and clients.

The resources raised in the campaign will be allocated to hire (for a minimum period of one year) a team made up of 2 web designers, 2 web programmers, 2 instructional design specialists which will be in charge of designing and strengthening the contents of the virtual classroom, the user experience to more easily access the web and the options that allow them to interact with others in the community and promote their services.

With 17 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "ProfesionalesAQUI.com; Web Portal Dedicated to Freelancers and Entrepreneurs" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their indiegogo page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/profesionalesaqui-com-...

Media Contact
Sandra Mendez
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Profesionales Aqui
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share