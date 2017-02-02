 
Luxury Resort in Boracay Joins the 24th PTAA Travel Tour Expo

Exciting travel deals from Discovery Shores, a luxury resort in Boracay, await guests at the 24th PTAA Travel Tour Expo.
 
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Experience "A World of Discovery" at the 24th PTAA Travel Tour Expo on 10 to 12 February 2017 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Visit the booth of Discovery Shores Boracay along Hall 1, Aisle F and G. This year, Discovery Shores Boracay offers exciting Suite Deals starting at PHP 10,500++ per night in a Junior Suite for lean season and PHP 13,000++ per night in a Junior Suite for peak season. The offer includes buffet breakfast at Sands Restaurant, round trip Caticlan airport transfers and a complimentary en suite foot wash upon arrival.

To celebrate its 10th Year Anniversary this 2017, the award-winning resort offers an exclusive deal - book and stay within the anniversary month of March and enjoy a stay in a Junior Suite for only PHP 10,500++ per night. Buy five nights during the expo and get one complimentary night in a Junior Suite. This exclusive offer is valid until 19 December 2017.

Discover other exciting offers for Palawan, Tagaytay and Ortigas from The Discovery Leisure Company (TDLCI), a homegrown hospitality group. Have a sneak peek of "A World of Discovery" through a fun Virtual Reality viewing area at the booth showcasing a 360 degree view of TDLCI's hotels and resorts. An additional discount of 5% off the bill await My Discovery Elite members during the expo.

Discover these exciting Suites Deals for Boracay at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/travel-tour-expo-2017.

About Discovery Shores Boracay

Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 87-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is has been listed in Travel + Leisure Magazine's World's Best Hotels and is a regular awardee on TripAdvisor.

Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates through Discovery Shores Boracay's official website at http://discoveryshoresboracay.com.

About The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc

The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc. is a Filipino hospitality group that manages a collection of hotels and resorts in exquisite locations around the Philippines. Its distinctive destinations inspire authentic experiences for every traveler, from Discovery Suites Manila, Discovery Country Suites Tagaytay, Discovery Shores Boracay, Club Paradise in Coron, Palawan and Discovery Primea Makati.

The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc.'s portfolio of award-winning properties is known worldwide for its signature Filipino hospitality, marked by genuine and personalized "Service That's All Heart".

Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
