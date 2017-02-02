News By Tag
Opsfolio- HIPAA Compliant Risk Management Software
Version 2.15.0 of Opsfolio has been released on January 4, 2017
• Added grid/spreadsheet like editing capability to Vendors, Boundaries, Routes and Database instance listing. This will allow users to quickly edit/modify data.
• Implemented blog search using multiple accounts and multiple users. The admin user can be able to search blogs based on accounts and users etc.
• Provided option to add/edit User's Address and Phone Number in the profile page.
• Updated Certificate - Task Reminder feature with certificate task relationship. Task reminder creation and updates will become more easier for the users.
• Implemented filter based document download while downloading the documents by using 'Download all as zip'.
• Provided an option to add documents to patch from patch history page. The user can be able to add documents to patches.
• Added a feature to capture Documents in Incidents. The user can be able to add documents to incidents.
• Updated Maximum raw capacity for Expansion Unit asset with GB, TB and PB options. The user can enter values based on these formats.
• Fixed issues related with Task - Reminder mail.
• Fixed IPad and Safari related style issues.
For more details, please visit: https://www.netspective.com/
Contact: Please call to 202 656-6379 between 11 AM to 9 PM EST or email to enquires@netspective.cc
Netspective Communications LLC
1802 Brightseat Rd. Suite 101
Landover, MD 20785
Media Contact
202 656-6379
***@netspective.cc
