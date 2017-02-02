News By Tag
Xbiz 2017: Studio 20, the best live cam studio in the world
Sites, live cam studios, webcam models, marketing, traffic, advertising companies, and many other services required in this field gather regularly for various festivals around the world, to honor the most admirable in the live cam industry and to establish new business contacts. Xbiz Awards is considered one of the most important events of its kind in the world, alongside GFY / AVN Awards and it takes place at the beginning of each year in Los Angeles, California.
By winning two awards at Xbiz 2017 ( Live Cam Studio of the Year and Live Cam Model of the Year), Studio 20 has confirmed its supremacy in the in the live cam industry, in front of over 1,000 people, proving again that the recipe for success is based not only on hard work, but also on ambition, constant investments, passion and, above all, teamwork. As announced by Devious Angel when she went on stage to receive her award, this is just the beginning of a year filled with spectacular results.
Xbiz Awards is an internationally renowned event that brings together different segments of the adults` entertainment industry, in order to create new business opportunities and to recognize the merits of the most successful brands and personalities. The gala is an excellent opportunity for live cam studios, websites and webcam models worldwide to socialize and to be up to date with latest innovations and trends in the field.
2016 was also a remarkable year for Studio 20. The brand was the podiums` favorite, winning the highest awards, such as Best Live Cam Studio of the Year at the GFY gala; Best Cam Studio at the AW Summit; Live Cam Studio of the Year at LalExpo and Best Cam Studio at the YNOT Awards and also, it inaugurated six new live cam studios, both in Romania and abroad.
Currently, Studio 20 has seven live cam studios: three in Bucharest (Victory Square, Union Square and the North Station area, dedicated to male webcam models) and three in the major cities: Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, and Craiova. The seventh live cam studio was inaugurated in the summer of 2016, in the heart of Hollywood, California. It covers an area of 5000 sqf and is located in the middle of the famous celebrity neighborhood, at just 5 walking minutes from the Walk of Fame.
Studio 20 is a live cam studio which focuses on the glamor side of online modeling, that combines the high earnings from adult live cam jobs and the philosophy of nonadult cam jobs, according to which a woman can seduce a man only with her charm and personality, not necessarily with her body. On the long term, Studio 20 is planning to develop a worldwide franchise, opening in November 2017 live cam studios in Romania, the Czech Republic and Florida, US.
