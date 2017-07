MediPoint: Minimally Invasive Spine – Best Market Research Report with Global Analysis

Ethocle Reports has published its latest Market Research Report on MediPoint: Minimally Invasive Spine – Global Analysis and Market Forecasts 2022. Open access spinal fusion surgeries involve large incisions

Contact

Ray Mathew

***@ethoclereports.com Ray Mathew

End

--The global MIS market will be strongly driven by the growing global aging population, as well as the global shift towards outpatient procedures and advantages of MIS over open surgery, including reduced trauma and faster recovery.Global market is dominated by Medtronic, DePuy, and NuVasive.Growing interest in complimentary technologies, such as surgical navigation and robotics systems, will also drive the MIS market.Key Questions Answered- What is the current and future MIS market outlook in the developed and emerging markets? What trends are affecting the global market?- Which are the key, high growth markets that device manufacturers should expand into? Which markets are growing the fastest, and what are the top-selling products in each segment?- What are the unmet needs with the current generation of devices ? How will emerging technologies fulfill these unmet needs?- What clinical factors influence physician product use? What is physician perception of MIS?- What are the challenges and complications that have hindered widespread adoption?- With developing the next-generation of devices, what aspects of the technology are device manufacturers focused on optimizing? How will new entrants impact the global MIS market?- Growth in the MIS market will be primarily driven by the growing global aging population, shift towards outpatient surgical procedures, growing interest in surgical navigation and robotics systems, and advantages of MIS over open surgery.- Reimbursement and regulatory limitations, as well as the growing preference for motion-retaining technologies, are demanding obstacles to be overcome.- The global trauma fixation market is fairly consolidated, with three major players emerging as market leaders: DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, and NuVasive. Other key players include Globus Medical, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.- Technological developments such as expanding interbody devices and surgical navigation systems have the potential to improve MIS procedures by creating more anatomical solutions and reducing operating time.- Overview of the MIS market, including reimbursement trends and M&A analysis- Annualized total market revenue by type of device, procedure trends, and market outlooks by region through 2023.- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, evaluating market access in each region covered in the report, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development and analysis of emerging trends in design.- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MIS market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, barriers, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.The report will enable you to -- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MIS market.- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MIS market in the future.- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.- Track device sales in the global and regionalMIS market from 2014-2023.- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.2 Introduction 112.1 Catalyst 112.2 Related Reports 123 Market Access 133.1 Reimbursement Trends 133.1.1 North America 133.1.2 Europe 143.1.3 Asia-Pacific 153.1.4 South America 193.1.5 Middle East and Africa 203.2 Mergers and Acquisitions 224 Unmet Needs 234.1 Lacking Surgeon Education 234.2 Excessive Radiation Exposure 234.3 Expanding Minimally Invasive Techniques 244.4 Improved Reimbursement Coverage for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures 255.1 Market Share Analysis 265.1.1 Global Overview 265.1.2 North America 275.1.3 Europe 275.1.4 Asia-Pacific 285.1.5 South America 295.1.6 Middle East and Africa 305.2 Key Companies and Product Profiles 315.2.1 DePuy Synthes (J&J) 315.2.2 Globus Medical 335.2.3 Medtronic 355.2.4 NuVasive 376 Market Outlook 506.1 Procedure Trends 506.2 Global Market Drivers and Barriers 556.2.1 Driver: Increasing Global Aging Population 556.2.2 Driver: Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgery over Open Surgery 566.2.3 Driver: Developments in Navigation and Robotics 576.2.4 Driver: Advances in Neuroimaging Technology 576.2.5 Barrier: Growth of Non-Fusion Technologies 586.2.6 Barrier: Burden of Rising Regulation 596.2.7 Barrier: Proving Efficacy 606.2.8 Barrier: Reimbursement Limitations 606.3 Market Outlooks by Segment 616.3.1 Global Overview 616.4 Market Outlooks by Geography 637 Appendix 837.1 Bibliography 837.2 Abbreviations 887.3 Methodology 917.3.1 Overview 917.3.2 Coverage 917.3.3 Secondary Research 917.4 Forecasting Methodology 937.5 Primary Research Summary 947.6 About the Authors 957.7 About GlobalData 977.8 Disclaimer 97 1.1 …2016 Global Minimally Invasive and Non Invasive Product and Service Market Status, 2011-2022 Market Historical and Forecasts, Professional Market Research Report ( http://www.ethoclereports.com/ report_details/ 5947d310821f... Global Minimally Invasive Medical Robotics Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2022Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2021Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2022Click here (http://www.ethoclereports.com/reports) for More Market Research Report(http://www.ethoclereports.com/)