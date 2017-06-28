News By Tag
MediPoint: Minimally Invasive Spine – Best Market Research Report with Global Analysis
Ethocle Reports has published its latest Market Research Report on MediPoint: Minimally Invasive Spine – Global Analysis and Market Forecasts 2022. Open access spinal fusion surgeries involve large incisions
Summary
The global MIS market will be strongly driven by the growing global aging population, as well as the global shift towards outpatient procedures and advantages of MIS over open surgery, including reduced trauma and faster recovery.
Global market is dominated by Medtronic, DePuy, and NuVasive.
Growing interest in complimentary technologies, such as surgical navigation and robotics systems, will also drive the MIS market.
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- What is the current and future MIS market outlook in the developed and emerging markets? What trends are affecting the global market?
- Which are the key, high growth markets that device manufacturers should expand into? Which markets are growing the fastest, and what are the top-selling products in each segment?
- What are the unmet needs with the current generation of devices ? How will emerging technologies fulfill these unmet needs?
- What clinical factors influence physician product use? What is physician perception of MIS?
- What are the challenges and complications that have hindered widespread adoption?
- With developing the next-generation of devices, what aspects of the technology are device manufacturers focused on optimizing? How will new entrants impact the global MIS market?
Key Findings
- Growth in the MIS market will be primarily driven by the growing global aging population, shift towards outpatient surgical procedures, growing interest in surgical navigation and robotics systems, and advantages of MIS over open surgery.
- Reimbursement and regulatory limitations, as well as the growing preference for motion-retaining technologies, are demanding obstacles to be overcome.
- The global trauma fixation market is fairly consolidated, with three major players emerging as market leaders: DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic, and NuVasive. Other key players include Globus Medical, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.
- Technological developments such as expanding interbody devices and surgical navigation systems have the potential to improve MIS procedures by creating more anatomical solutions and reducing operating time.
Scope
- Overview of the MIS market, including reimbursement trends and M&A analysis
- Annualized total market revenue by type of device, procedure trends, and market outlooks by region through 2023.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement considerations, evaluating market access in each region covered in the report, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market.
- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different stages of development and analysis of emerging trends in design.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global MIS market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, barriers, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Reasons to buy
The report will enable you to -
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MIS market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global MIS market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Track device sales in the global and regionalMIS market from 2014-2023.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Table of Contents
1 Table of Contents 5
2 Introduction 11
2.1 Catalyst 11
2.2 Related Reports 12
3 Market Access 13
3.1 Reimbursement Trends 13
3.1.1 North America 13
3.1.2 Europe 14
3.1.3 Asia-Pacific 15
3.1.4 South America 19
3.1.5 Middle East and Africa 20
3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions 22
4 Unmet Needs 23
4.1 Lacking Surgeon Education 23
4.2 Excessive Radiation Exposure 23
4.3 Expanding Minimally Invasive Techniques 24
4.4 Improved Reimbursement Coverage for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures 25
5 Competitive Assessment 26
5.1 Market Share Analysis 26
5.1.1 Global Overview 26
5.1.2 North America 27
5.1.3 Europe 27
5.1.4 Asia-Pacific 28
5.1.5 South America 29
5.1.6 Middle East and Africa 30
5.2 Key Companies and Product Profiles 31
5.2.1 DePuy Synthes (J&J) 31
5.2.2 Globus Medical 33
5.2.3 Medtronic 35
5.2.4 NuVasive 37
6 Market Outlook 50
6.1 Procedure Trends 50
6.2 Global Market Drivers and Barriers 55
6.2.1 Driver: Increasing Global Aging Population 55
6.2.2 Driver: Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgery over Open Surgery 56
6.2.3 Driver: Developments in Navigation and Robotics 57
6.2.4 Driver: Advances in Neuroimaging Technology 57
6.2.5 Barrier: Growth of Non-Fusion Technologies 58
6.2.6 Barrier: Burden of Rising Regulation 59
6.2.7 Barrier: Proving Efficacy 60
6.2.8 Barrier: Reimbursement Limitations 60
6.3 Market Outlooks by Segment 61
6.3.1 Global Overview 61
6.4 Market Outlooks by Geography 63
7 Appendix 83
7.1 Bibliography 83
7.2 Abbreviations 88
7.3 Methodology 91
7.3.1 Overview 91
7.3.2 Coverage 91
7.3.3 Secondary Research 91
7.4 Forecasting Methodology 93
7.5 Primary Research Summary 94
7.6 About the Authors 95
7.7 About GlobalData 97
7.8 Disclaimer 97 1.1 …List of Tables
