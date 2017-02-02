Investigating Fake Online Digital Personas in cyber crime offences: Exclusive Workshop

Trends, tactics and investigation tips to detect deception techniques and reveal the true identity of online criminals

The Investigator is hosting this exciting one day workshop that provides a fascinating insight into the trends, tactics and behaviours that criminals are using to dupe unsuspecting victims online by adopting false identities.Digital communities are now providing criminals with new ways of exploiting victims online in a range of offences from child grooming, radicalisation and terrorism and fraud.One of the biggest challenges for investigators is online criminals conceal their identities by adopting fake personas – even lying about their age, sex and background. In child grooming case, adult criminals are pretending to be children in order to gain the trust of their victims.The day is an exclusive course that you won't get elsewhere. It will be led by recognised online crime experts from the University of Lancaster who will provide a fascinating insight into the tactics and techniques online criminals resort to in order to exploit their victims.Our experts will provide practical advice for the frontline investigator about how to look for clues about a person's age, gender and background by analysing the use of language as well as their wider online behaviour.It is aimed at all investigators who want to expand and enhance their knowledge and understanding of the current and future picture of online criminality. Whether you work in major crime, cyber crime, CSE, or counter terrorism, this workshop will provide you with a not-to-be-missed opportunity to expand your learning in this rapidly evolving area.• Uncovering masquerading digital personas• A look at the different online language styles that criminals adopt online• How to use language analysis to predict an author's identity• How to identify and mimic authors• Choosing useful markers of authorial style• Good versus bad datasets• How new software developed by the team at the University of Lancaster can help investigators carry out sophisticated analysis of digital personasThe workshop will be led by Dr Alistair Baron and Dr Claire Hardaker from the University of Lancaster who are both recognised experts and in online criminality.Dr Baron is a lecturer from the School of Computing and his expertise is around applying natural language processing techniques to serious online crime including child sexual abuse, extremism and social engineering.Recent examples of his work include using online text features to predict author demographics and linking social media accounts to assess a organisation's social engineering attack surface.Dr Hardaker is a forensic corpus linguist in the Department of Linguistics and English Language. She is an expert on online aggression, deception and manipulation.This involves analysing anything from cloned and fraudulent accounts to trolling and threatening language to grooming strategies.