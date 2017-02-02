 
News By Tag
* VR CAD Plugins
* VR Feature
* Webgl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

ProtoTech adds support for Virtual Reality (VR) format to their WebGL Exporter

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
VR CAD Plugins
VR Feature
Webgl

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Features

PUNE, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Now you can get your models into a VR system for less than a 200-dollar price.

ProtoTech is now supporting VR headset compatible format in its WebGL Exporter Plugin for Revit. Now you can export your Revit model to WebGL format with an option of 'VR' which will split the model-view so that you can load it in your browser on your mobile device and fit this mobile device into any VR headset (Google Cardboard etc.). That's all you need to experience Virtual Reality. Not only that, we have some very innovative model navigation features that allows users to walk forward/backward and up/down with simple head gestures.

The highlights of this release are-

• Feature: Added support for Virtual Reality (VR) headset compatible format. Now you use the exported WebGL/HTML on a VR headset such as Google Cardboard, Oculus Rift, Gear VR, HTC Vive and more.

• How to export model with VR? (http://www.prototechsolutions.com/Live/virtual-reality-cad-plugins.html)

       (Set camera, which will be the initial position of exported WebGL.)

Why to use ProtoTech's  WebGL Exporters?

• Have VR functionality
• Faster Export
• Accurate geometry.
• Easy to install and use.
• Can handle large models.
• Supports custom templates.

About ProtoTech Solutions

ProtoTech is a custom software solutions company with skills in

• Development of 2D/3D based Engineering applications.
• Quality Assurance/Testing services.
• Prototype development.
• Feasibility Studies and Technology Evaluation.
• Engineering File formats & Data Interoperability Mobile/Web Engineering Apps Development.

For more information

Contact Us-info@ProtoTechSolutions.com          Visit us-www.prototechsolutions.com

Contact
ProtoTech Solutions Pvt Ltd.
***@prototechsolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prototechsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prototech Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share