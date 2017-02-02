 
The Kathryn Wheel Launches new video and single "Heard It All Before"

Exciting New Single and Video launch announced from the Female Fronted Alternative Indie Rock Band
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kathryn Wheel will launch their new video and new single "Heard It All Before" on 8 February 2017. The single is taken from the bands' forthcoming EP "Welcome to Hell" to be launched later in 2017. The single was broadcast on BBC Radio and received a great reception, being described as "Explosive!! Fierce!!" and compared to "Wolf Alice"

The new single is first to be launched featuring drummer Julian Rudall. With a new drummer in place, the band have developed their new sound

"I am hugely excited about the launch of the new single and indeed the forthcoming EP" said Peter Woodcock, guitarist, song-writer and founder member of The Kathryn Wheel. "With our new drummer on board we have developed a new edgier, rocky sound. I think that this is the best work that we have done to date and we look forward to sharing it."

The new single "Heard It All Before" is immediately available via the bands BandCamp page https://thekathrynwheelband.bandcamp.com/ . The video is available on the bands YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/KathrynWheelTube and also their website at http://www.thekathrynwheel.com

About The Kathryn Wheel

The Kathryn Wheel is a Female Fronted 4 piece alternative indie rock back from Winsford, Cheshire. The band have performed in and around the Manchester/Liverpool/Stoke area performing on a regular basis at venues and festivals. They have supported signed Swedish band Simian Ghost. The Kathryn Wheel recorded two albums, which they released independently via iTunes and Amazon. "It's Only Life" and "NoW" were both available for a limited 12 month period. The band also attracted a lot of interest from both local and internet radio stations, and were offered a promotion with an LA based agency; LiveStage.

