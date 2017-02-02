News By Tag
The Kathryn Wheel Launches new video and single "Heard It All Before"
Exciting New Single and Video launch announced from the Female Fronted Alternative Indie Rock Band
The new single is first to be launched featuring drummer Julian Rudall. With a new drummer in place, the band have developed their new sound
"I am hugely excited about the launch of the new single and indeed the forthcoming EP" said Peter Woodcock, guitarist, song-writer and founder member of The Kathryn Wheel. "With our new drummer on board we have developed a new edgier, rocky sound. I think that this is the best work that we have done to date and we look forward to sharing it."
The new single "Heard It All Before" is immediately available via the bands BandCamp page https://thekathrynwheelband.bandcamp.com/
About The Kathryn Wheel
The Kathryn Wheel is a Female Fronted 4 piece alternative indie rock back from Winsford, Cheshire. The band have performed in and around the Manchester/Liverpool/
