Global Ink Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during 2017-2022, Reaching US$ 23 Billion by 2022

According to the IMARC Group, the global ink market is expected to exhibit a steady growth with the total revenues reaching a value of around US$ 23 Billion by 2022

Contact

kanika

***@imarcgroup.com kanika

End

-- Ink can be referred to a liquid or a paste that contains pigments or dyes used to colour a surface so as to produce a text, image or design. A recently released report by IMARC Group titled "Ink Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" extensively discusses the global ink market. Ink or atramentum (in Latin) has been around since ages and plays a crucial role in almost every aspect of human life as it can be found in books, magazines, packaging, newspapers, etc. It can be bisected into two broad classes – printing inks and writing inks. Findings from the report suggest that the consumption of printing inks has increased in the past few years on account of numerous factors.A growing demand from the publishing and packaging industry has resulted in an increase in the global demand for printing inks. Moreover, the increasing use of household printing devices has added to the growth of the global ink market. Some of the other factors such as growth in letterpress and lithographic printing, affordability, constant innovations, popularity of environment-friendly inks and a rising demand from emerging countries are further facilitating the growth of the global ink market. As per IMARC Group estimates, the market is expected to exhibit a steady growth with the total revenues reaching a value of around US$ 23 Billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 3.6% during 2017-2022.The report has segmented the global ink market on the basis of types and major regions. The different types of ink available in the market include oil-based inks, solvent-based liquid inks and water-based liquid inks. On a geographical front, Asia-Pacific currently represents the largest market accounting for one-third of the total global consumption. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. The report has further provided a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of this market. At present, Sun Chemicals represents the biggest manufacturer in this market. Other major players include Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Group, Sakata INX and Huber Group.The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an ink manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the ink industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the global ink market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the ink industry in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/retail-market-reportsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145sales@imarcgroup.comhttp://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal