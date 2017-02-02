News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Ink Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during 2017-2022, Reaching US$ 23 Billion by 2022
According to the IMARC Group, the global ink market is expected to exhibit a steady growth with the total revenues reaching a value of around US$ 23 Billion by 2022
A growing demand from the publishing and packaging industry has resulted in an increase in the global demand for printing inks. Moreover, the increasing use of household printing devices has added to the growth of the global ink market. Some of the other factors such as growth in letterpress and lithographic printing, affordability, constant innovations, popularity of environment-
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report has segmented the global ink market on the basis of types and major regions. The different types of ink available in the market include oil-based inks, solvent-based liquid inks and water-based liquid inks. On a geographical front, Asia-Pacific currently represents the largest market accounting for one-third of the total global consumption. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. The report has further provided a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of this market. At present, Sun Chemicals represents the biggest manufacturer in this market. Other major players include Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Group, Sakata INX and Huber Group.
Browse full report with TOC @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an ink manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the ink industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the global ink market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the ink industry in any manner.
Browse more reports related to retail industry @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: http://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Contact
kanika
***@imarcgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse