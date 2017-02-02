Artificial Pancreas Market - Industry Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2024

Artificial Pancreas Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016-2024

Artificial Pancreas Market

-- Artificial pancreas is a disruptive technology that is expected to revolutionize the diabetes market in near future especially for type 1 diabetes treatment. Type 1 diabetes, characterized by inadequate insulin production, requires daily administration of insulin to regulate the amount of glucose in the body. Thus, patients suffering from type 1 diabetes need to be regularly monitor their blood glucose levels and administer insulin accordingly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), number of diabetes patients worldwide has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), there were around 1.5 million type 1 diabetics worldwide in 2015. There are no commercially available treatment option for type 1 diabetes. Therefore, organizations such as JDRF and OpenAPS are focusing only on developing effective and compliant therapies for type 1 diabetes. Artificial pancreas market outlook is optimistic for early entrants.Medtronic entered the artificial pancreas market with introduction of MiniMed. MiniMed 670G—the first of its kind artificial pancreas for treatment of diabetes 1—received FDA approval in September 2016. The device would be made available in 2017. MiniMed 670G combines an automated glucose monitor and an insulin pump. The FDA has granted approval for this device to be used in patients aged 14 years and above. Once additional real-life tests are successfully carried out by the company, the product would be accessible to the target user group, mainly the pediatric population.MiniMed 670G is a hybrid closed-loop system that automates the cumbersome process of monitoring and adjusting glucose and insulin levels in type 1 diabetes patients. Patients can monitor health through a device like a smartphone. This artificial pancreas would help patients sleep well at night and wake-up with a healthy glucose levels. Moreover, Medtronic's MiniMed 670G artificial pancreas would improve therapy adherence and allow patients to live life unlike previously where there was a need for regular intervention. Various regional players are expected emerge in the artificial pancreas market in near future in order to capitalize on lucrative growth opportunities.However, emergence of other disruptive technology could somewhat affect the overall growth of artificial pancreas market revenue. For instance, automated insulin delivery device is a prospective alternative to artificial pancreas. OpenAPS—a do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery system—is an open source design that can be used by anyone to connect their CGM and insulin pump to make it an artificial pancreas. The device was developed in 2013 by Ben West, Dana Lewis, and Scott Leibrand.According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 29.1 million diabetic patients in the U.S. in 2015, of which 8.1 million are undiagnosed. Type 1 diabetes accounts for around 5% of the total diagnosed diabetes cases in adults in the U.S. Type 1 diabetes is common among Scandinavian population and in Sardinia and Kuwait and less common in Asia and Latin America. Developed regions are expected to dominate the artificial pancreas market size, owing to early adopters of disruptive technology. Success achieved in these markets influences companies to enter into emerging markets, where the regulations, distribution and purchase/treatment patterns vary widely.Medtronic's MiniMed 670G artificial pancreas only needs to be calibrated by the patient, while the rest is taken care of by the automated device. Adoption would be a little slow, especially in developing countries, considering the high price of the device. However, given the long-term gains from the device, adoption is expected to increase over time. According to the CDC, the annual healthcare burden due to diabetes to the U.S. government was US$ 176 billion in 2012. Governments and insurance providers are pushing pharmaceutical and medical device companies to reduce medicine and device costs. This is expected to have a significant impact on the pricing of the artificial pancreas. There is high demand for effective treatment of diabetes. As such, addressable market is expected to generate high return on investment (ROI) for artificial pancreas market players. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. Our client base includes players from across all business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We are uniquely positioned to help businesses around the globe deliver practical and lasting results through various recommendations about operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends and new working methods. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market.