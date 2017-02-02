News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Edupliance Tackles the New EEOC Focus on Harassment Claims and Handling Harassment Charges
Dealing with sexual harassment claims is one of the most daunting tasks employers face. It is even more daunting when the employer has to address those who are responsible for the company being in existence – its customers. Now, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has recently issued new guidelines that set forth new ways in which the EEOC will investigate sexual harassment claims.
This 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Understanding employer liability for quid pro quo harassment and hostile working environments
• Defining quid pro quo harassment
• Defining hostile working environment
• Employer obligations when the alleged harasser is a customer
• Defining when an employee has engaged in protected activity
• The new EEOC approach to retaliation claims
• Tips on conducting a proper investigation
• Proper documentation of a harassment investigation
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com
Media Contact
Ravi Hansda
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse