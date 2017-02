Edupliance Tackles the New EEOC Focus on Harassment Claims and Handling Harassment Charges

harassment- in- the- workplace

--announces webinar titled, "" that aims to update attendees complete overview on the newfocus on Harassment Claims and how to handle harassment charges. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, February 16, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.Dealing with sexual harassment claims is one of the most daunting tasks employers face. It is even more daunting when the employer has to address those who are responsible for the company being in existence – its customers. Now, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has recently issued new guidelines that set forth new ways in which the EEOC will investigate sexual harassment claims.This 90-minute webinar will be conducted by, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.• Understanding employer liability for quid pro quo harassment and hostile working environments• Defining quid pro quo harassment• Defining hostile working environment• Employer obligations when the alleged harasser is a customer• Defining when an employee has engaged in protected activity• The new EEOC approach to retaliation claims• Tips on conducting a proper investigation• Proper documentation of a harassment investigationTo register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/ webinar/new- eeoc-focus-on- hara... Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.support@edupliance.com