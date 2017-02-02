News By Tag
Mahindra Ecole Centrale, Hyderabad announces admission to B.Tech Degree course (2017-21)
Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) announces admissions to the Fourth batch of its 4 year B.Tech programme at the Hyderabad campus
Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) announces admissions to the Fourth batch of its 4 year B.Tech programme at the Hyderabad campus for the academic session 2017-21. A total of 240 seats are on offer - 60 each in specializations of Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.
Those students who have a 10+2 or equivalent from any statutory board with 60% aggregate marks in all subjects or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Board are eligible to apply for the seats. The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE(Qualify for JEE Main examination or All India rank up to 2,20,000) OR SAT scores(minimum 1800 in subjects which should include Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry).
Mahindra Ecole Centrale, set up in 2014, is a collaboration between Mahindra Educational Institutions, a 100% subsidiary of Tech Mahindra of the Mahindra Group and Ecole Centrale Paris - now CentraleSupé
MEC offers an interdisciplinary programme in engineering education with a blend of Humanities, Social Sciences, Management & Philosophy. It is truly an international program with a focus on the natural, creative and engineering sciences. There is an environment for unique cultural immersion for students, faculty and staff. In addition, the focus is also on offering industry aligned education through strong industry connect initiatives, guest lectures, mandatory internships and research-driven programmes with close links to industry.
The four-year B.Tech. Degree will empower students with the unique ability to adapt to global engineering challenges and adopt new technologies that would help redefine the future, at the same time creating professionals with the ability to master the complexities of multinational organizations.
Some of the salient points of MEC are:
• Global Pedigree – MEC is an Indo-French Technology school. Ecole Centrale(Now CentraleSupelec)
• Students in 2014, 2015, 2016: 240 students were admitted to each batch since the beginning
• 15:1 Student/Faculty Ratio – Top faculty, all with PhDs – with a mix of academic and industry experience and an enviable student/faculty ratio ensures that each student gets personalized attention.
• 4:1 Boys/Girls Ratio – Currently 20% girl students, focus on bettering this ratio
• Unique Pedagogy: Key aspects of education at MEC are the focus on multi-disciplinary knowledge, personality development, and critical-creative thinking. The methodology for teaching is more discussion oriented than discourse oriented.
"Mahindra Ecole Centrale was established through a high level of Industry and Academia synergy. Our course curriculum has been designed to ensure that our students are multi-faceted, equipped with excellent engineering education and graduate as industry-ready engineers. We believe that at MEC, we are creating engineers who can take on global challenges and become Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators", says Dr. Vegitha Reddy, Dean – Students , Mahindra Ecole Centrale.
To apply, a prospective student will have to get online on the admission portal through http://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/
