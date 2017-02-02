News By Tag
Celebrate Valentine's Day with HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings
With Valentine's Day just round the corner love is truly in the air. For those couples seeking the ultimate romantic venue
The Ajman Palace Hotel
Spoil your other half with an indulgent 8-course set menu amidst the dreamiest setting under the moonlight in a private cabana at The Ajman Palace Hotel.
• Date: 14th February
• Time: 7pm – 12am
• Gold Package: AED1500 Private Cabana Lawn Area, 8 course set menu for 2 inclusive of soft beverages.
• Platinum Package: AED2000 Private Cabana Beach Side, 8 course set menu for 2 inclusive of soft beverages and one night stay in a bedroom
Price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge
For bookings call 00971 6 701 8888
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
On the most romantic day of the year treat your loved one to a sumptuous Seafood Buffet Dinner
by the beach at Casa Samak Restaurant with a Live Band
• Date: 14th February
• Time: 7pm – 12am
• Price: Only AED 250 per couple including complimentary rose for the ladies as well as water, juice & soft drinks) upon arrival
Price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge
For bookings call 00971 6 522 9999
For more information about the hotel please visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
