Celebrate Valentine's Day with HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings

With Valentine's Day just round the corner love is truly in the air. For those couples seeking the ultimate romantic venue
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With Valentine's Day just round the corner love is truly in the air. For those couples seeking the ultimate romantic venue on Valentine's Day HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings has got dream locations in the UAE. Follow your heart and make a date with the venue of your choice.

The Ajman Palace Hotel

Spoil your other half with an indulgent 8-course set menu amidst the dreamiest setting under the moonlight in a private cabana at The Ajman Palace Hotel.

• Date: 14th February
• Time: 7pm – 12am
• Gold Package: AED1500 Private Cabana Lawn Area, 8 course set menu for 2 inclusive of soft beverages.
• Platinum Package: AED2000 Private Cabana Beach Side, 8 course set menu for 2 inclusive of soft beverages and one night stay in a bedroom

Price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge

For bookings call 00971 6 701 8888

For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

On the most romantic day of the year treat your loved one to a sumptuous Seafood Buffet Dinner

by the beach at Casa Samak Restaurant with a Live Band

• Date: 14th February
• Time: 7pm – 12am
• Price: Only AED 250 per couple including complimentary rose for the ladies as well as water, juice & soft drinks) upon arrival

Price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge

For bookings call 00971 6 522 9999

For more information about the hotel please visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah

About The Ajman Palace Hotel

The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

