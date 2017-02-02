 
News By Tag
* Mcafee Antivirus
* Settings
* Change
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Elmhurst
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Process for changing McAfee Antivirus settings by Isupportnumber

McAfee anti virus as we all know is a brand name for anti virus software that is used for protecting the users files and documents that is saved on their computers and laptops.
 
ELMHURST, N.Y. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- To configure this particular anti virus, the users need to provide the proper settings and if they want then they can also make changes in their settings.

Mentioned below are the steps to change the McAfee anti virus settings !

• First of all the users need to open the McAfee anti virus from all programs option.

• Now go to its home screen and select on firewall that is at the top of the page.
• Ones one, select on settings option.
• Users can also select on web and email protection option and then click on the Firewall option.
• In the firewall option, the users need to select on internet connections for programs.
• Now the users need to select on add or edit CTI navigator so as to change the McAfee anti virus settings.

Therefore, if the users face any issue related to the above mentioned steps then they just need to contact the McAfee anti virus customer service and should get connected with the customer representatives who are available for the users. The customer service is available for 24/7, so the users can gt in touch with them at any time of the day.

Suggested by

http://www.isupportnumber.com/mcafee-antivirus-customer-s...

Contact
isupport, Kate
***@isupportnumber.com
End
Source:
Email:***@isupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Mcafee Antivirus, Settings, Change
Industry:Internet
Location:Elmhurst - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
isupportnumber News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share