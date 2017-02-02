Process for changing McAfee Antivirus settings by Isupportnumber

McAfee anti virus as we all know is a brand name for anti virus software that is used for protecting the users files and documents that is saved on their computers and laptops.

-- To configure this particular anti virus, the users need to provide the proper settings and if they want then they can also make changes in their settings.• First of all the users need to open the McAfee anti virus from all programs option.• Now go to its home screen and select on firewall that is at the top of the page.• Ones one, select on settings option.• Users can also select on web and email protection option and then click on the Firewall option.• In the firewall option, the users need to select on internet connections for programs.• Now the users need to select on add or edit CTI navigator so as to change the McAfee anti virus settings.Therefore, if the users face any issue related to the above mentioned steps then they just need to contact the McAfee anti virus customer service and should get connected with the customer representatives who are available for the users. The customer service is available for 24/7, so the users can gt in touch with them at any time of the day.