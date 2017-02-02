 
Injection mold making and Injection Molding profession in Super Bowl

our mold making CNC milling process, precision mold making machining process and high quality injection molding process.
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Wow~Cool…!!

It is so rare to see such hot commercial film advertisement in Super Bowl®which is related with our Injection mold making and Injection Molding profession.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIZQP7KPByg

Though it is with only few second of glance, it includes our mold making CNC milling process, precision mold making machining process and high quality injection molding process. Have a Look !

www.injection-molding.com.tw
Injection molding, Injection molds, plastic molds …
www.injection-molding.com.tw
Intertech has more than 30 years mold and molding industry experience. We mainly in manufacturing plastic injection mold and injection molding service, silicone …

Welcome contact us now :
intertech@seed.net.tw & mold.factory@msa.hinet.net
http://taiwanmoldmaker.com/Landing-page1/mould_and_moulding.php

www.intertech.net.tw

www.taiwanmoldmaker.com

Intertech Machinery Inc.
Factory: No. 20, Lane 417, Min-an Rd., Hsin-Chung City, 242, Taipei County, Taiwan.
Tel: 886.2.2833.4646 Fax: 886.2.2833.4700

Intertech Machinery Inc.
***@seed.net.tw
Source:Intertech
Email:***@seed.net.tw Email Verified
