 
News By Tag
* Assetz 63 Degree East
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Assetz 63 Degree East: An upcoming luxury development by Assetz Group

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Assetz 63 Degree East

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The well-known builder Assetz Homes proudly announces its pristine residential creation, named as Assetz 63 Degree East, slated to be developed in Bangalore. Assetz property Group is a multifaceted asset management and real estate development company with its head office in Singapore. Quiet famous in Bangalore, the company is renowned its world-class IT Parks and top-notch residential projects stationed in Bangalore. It has a brigade of professionals in various fields who are expert in delivering superior quality residential projects, on time, and as per pre-defined specifications.

Assetz 63 Degree East Bangalore is a pristine residential enclave that offers a slew of benefits including a modern and lavish lifestyle, state-of-art amenities, prime locations and healthy surroundings.

Strategically located off Sarjapur Road in Bangalore, the upcoming property provides easy accessibility to prime locations of the city. It will soon be the premium residential address that enjoys proximity to several reputed educational institutions, hospitals, banks, markets, social and leisure hubs etc.

Planned to be developed across 17.3 acres of pristine land area, the amazing property is an exclusive hub of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments of different sizes. The dimensions of the apartments varies from 685 sq. ft. and gradually extends up to 1157 sq. ft. there are 1608 apartments in all that are adjusted into majestically rising structures. 60% of the land is left unexcavated for maintaining the greenery of the place. The homes are quiet airy and spacious and every inch of space available is nicely utilized. The interiors have high-quality sanitary fittings, granite kitchen counter, designer tiled floor and well-placed and large sized windows that offer lovely views of outside. Assetz 63 Degree East Price by Assetz Group are set to be absorbed in the range of Rs 37.31 lakhs to Rs 64.49 lakhs backed by smart, flexible and easy installment plans.

The various amenities available in the residential compound include a leading club house, play area for the children, swimming pool, library, badminton and basketball courts, sports facilities, meditation centre, gym, multi-purpose hall, theatre and rain water harvesting. Apart from these facilities, modern security devices are installed around the campus for the safety of its occupants 24/7. There are separate toilets for drivers and servants and efficient and ample car parking space to comfortably accommodate the vehicles of the residents as well as guests.

The upcoming project is one-of-its-kind unique residential enclave that offers a lifetime of joy and happiness to all its dwellers. The homes radiate comfort and luxury with a touch of class and make fine living spaces that enthrall the viewers. Filled with irresistible and countless facilities, the innovative residential marvel is a great investment option in a fast growing city like Bangalore.

Contact Details:
Assetz 63 Degree East
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.assetz63degreeeast.org.in/

Contact
Assetz 63 Degree East
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Assetz 63 Degree East
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Assetz 63 Degree East
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share