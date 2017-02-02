News By Tag
Assetz 63 Degree East: An upcoming luxury development by Assetz Group
Assetz 63 Degree East Bangalore is a pristine residential enclave that offers a slew of benefits including a modern and lavish lifestyle, state-of-art amenities, prime locations and healthy surroundings.
Strategically located off Sarjapur Road in Bangalore, the upcoming property provides easy accessibility to prime locations of the city. It will soon be the premium residential address that enjoys proximity to several reputed educational institutions, hospitals, banks, markets, social and leisure hubs etc.
Planned to be developed across 17.3 acres of pristine land area, the amazing property is an exclusive hub of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments of different sizes. The dimensions of the apartments varies from 685 sq. ft. and gradually extends up to 1157 sq. ft. there are 1608 apartments in all that are adjusted into majestically rising structures. 60% of the land is left unexcavated for maintaining the greenery of the place. The homes are quiet airy and spacious and every inch of space available is nicely utilized. The interiors have high-quality sanitary fittings, granite kitchen counter, designer tiled floor and well-placed and large sized windows that offer lovely views of outside. Assetz 63 Degree East Price by Assetz Group are set to be absorbed in the range of Rs 37.31 lakhs to Rs 64.49 lakhs backed by smart, flexible and easy installment plans.
The various amenities available in the residential compound include a leading club house, play area for the children, swimming pool, library, badminton and basketball courts, sports facilities, meditation centre, gym, multi-purpose hall, theatre and rain water harvesting. Apart from these facilities, modern security devices are installed around the campus for the safety of its occupants 24/7. There are separate toilets for drivers and servants and efficient and ample car parking space to comfortably accommodate the vehicles of the residents as well as guests.
The upcoming project is one-of-its-kind unique residential enclave that offers a lifetime of joy and happiness to all its dwellers. The homes radiate comfort and luxury with a touch of class and make fine living spaces that enthrall the viewers. Filled with irresistible and countless facilities, the innovative residential marvel is a great investment option in a fast growing city like Bangalore.
Contact Details:
Assetz 63 Degree East
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.assetz63degreeeast.org.in/
Contact
Assetz 63 Degree East
***@gmail.com
