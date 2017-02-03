Siyahi Ki Kuch Ulji Silvatein—Poems that Speak!

A select collection of poems—of experiences and emotions that are expressed through words!

-- We all love to read poems and poetry they say is state of heart put in words making it an Art. We all enjoy in its various moods & forms. During times of joy, elation, sadness or dejection words weaved from the heart reaches out and makes even those grey days into sweet pain. Creating and versing those romantic waves of exhilaration put on paper via vivid imaginations of that loved one. Some serious, at times melancholic, at times breezy and romantic. Poems are weaves of words weighed by deep emotions.'Siyahi ki kuch uljhi silvatein ' is about those emotions which most of us have experienced, evoking from pain, failure, exhilaration, lost love, affections. The heartfelt, layered, yet simple couplets invite and remind the reader about episodes in life when you wished to express a lot but were unable to do so. While "Kisi aur ka naseeb" speaks of love's labour lost, "Kuch jhooth bol kar" is about how we all lie to ourselves as we hoard materialistic aspects to make ourselves feel successful. "Nirbhayata Damini ki" is an ode to the spirit of Nirbhayata with a sense of appeal.Siyahi ki kuch uljhi silvatein is a select collection of experiences and emotions which the author felt during phases in his life, but never could convey. That void of vocal expressions gave words to his pen. This is his outburst, or rather in-burst, which he feels he is ready to share.The versifier of Siyahi ki kuch uljhi silvatein, Santosh Bakhshi is and has been an avid aviation guy since he has known that birds can fly. Born and raised in Bombay and now residing in Mumbai, he, in this collection of some heartfelt instances, wishes to share with like-minded readers, his Love, Regrets, life events, sorrow, memories, mirage of love, all this with a dash of Sufism and satire.Call him a rhymester, call him a verse maker, or a poet, Siyahi ki kuch uljhi silvatein is his first attempt of sharing his expressions via words with the world.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.