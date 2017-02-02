Country(s)
SumoMe Acquires Sumo.com for $1.5MM and Rebrands as Sumo
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SumoMe, free marketing tools to help businesses grow, announced today its purchase of Sumo.com for $1.5MM. This is the second most expensive domain acquisition of the year.
After a long pursuit of the costly domain, the company has rebranded as Sumo. CEO Noah Kagan explains:
"It took 7 years, 4 domain brokers, 200+ emails, and nearly flying to India but we finally got the domain we always wanted. Very worth it".
Sumo boasts a suite of 15 apps and analytics tools to help websites and business owners bring in more traffic to their websites, engage in effective email marketing and understand their customers.
With clients like AirBNB, The Chive and Beachbody, this rebranding effort will help the company reach more businesses with its tools and coincides with updated product features to help its customers grow at a faster pace.
You can find Sumo on Sumo.com or download the WordPress plugin in the Plugin Directory.
