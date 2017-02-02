News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Courtroom drama "Disinherit the Wind" challenges scientific status quo
How can we understand and contextualize new information challenging what we take for granted as scientific fact? Disinherit the Wind, a play of ideas by Matt Chait asks us to view the wonders of science through a different lens.
Taking its title and the names of its characters from Jerome Lawrence's 1955 play Inherit the Wind — the fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes 'Monkey Trial' challenging the right of schools to teach evolution — Disinherit the Wind turns that challenge on its head to ask "Are we really no more than the sum of our physical parts?"According to Lawrence, the earlier play was written to criticize the then-current state ofMcCarthyism and defendintellectual freedom. "It's not about science versus religion. It's about the right to think," he said. Now, 60-plus years later, Chait makes that same argument.
"If Sir Isaac Newton were deified in the same way that Darwin is, then anyone who contradicted him would be held in contempt," notes neurobiologist Bertram Cates in Chait's Disinherit the Wind. "Einstein would have lived out his days as an anonymous worker in a patent office in Switzerland, and Heisenberg would have been run out of Copenhagen on a rail for his heresy. Yet when it came to Newton, the tiniest discrepancies between Newtonian predictions and actual findings, caused the scientific community not to close ranks, but to search diligently for new answers that would explain those discrepancies;
"What I love about this play is that it's written in such a way that a lay person can easily understand the complexity of the science," says director Gary Lee Reed. "It's an intelligently written, inspiring and uplifting play of ideas."
Runs March 3 - April 9 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with one preview performance, on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 for students. The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. To purchase tickets, call (323) 960-4420or go to www.plays411.com/
Contact
Lucy Pollak
***@lucypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse