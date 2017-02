Courtroom drama "Disinherit the Wind" challenges scientific status quo

How can we understand and contextualize new information challenging what we take for granted as scientific fact? Disinherit the Wind, a play of ideas by Matt Chait asks us to view the wonders of science through a different lens.

Disinherit the Wind

In this riveting courtroom drama, a renowned neurobiologist sues a prominent university for the right to teach theories of evolution that challenge the scientific status quo. His argument: neo-Darwinian materialist thought, like Creationism — the biblical orthodoxy it once replaced — has itself become a kind of religion: just as rigid, just as resistant to change. Might further scientific inquiry, in light of new evidence, yield different and surprising answers? Should recent discoveries, including the extensive range of highly developed fossils that suddenly appear during the Cambrian period and our modern understanding of DNA, require a reevaluation of the scientific thought behind the Darwinian theory of evolution?Taking its title and the names of its characters from Jerome Lawrence's 1955 playthe fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes 'Monkey Trial' challenging the right of schools to teach evolution —turns that challenge on its head to ask "Are we really no more than the sum of our physical parts?"According to Lawrence, the earlier play was written to criticize the then-current state ofMcCarthyism and defendintellectual freedom. "It's not about science versus religion. It's about the right to think," he said. Now, 60-plus years later, Chait makes that same argument."If Sir Isaac Newton were deified in the same way that Darwin is, then anyone who contradicted him would be held in contempt," notes neurobiologist Bertram Cates in Chait's. "Einstein would have lived out his days as an anonymous worker in a patent office in Switzerland, and Heisenberg would have been run out of Copenhagen on a rail for his heresy. Yet when it came to Newton, the tiniest discrepancies between Newtonian predictions and actual findings, caused the scientific community not to close ranks, but to search diligently for new answers that would explain those discrepancies;hence relativity and quantum theory, transistors, GPS systems, lasers, Blu-Ray players, atomic power plants and atomic clocks."