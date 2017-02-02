News By Tag
Herbal Remedies To Treat Constipation At Home And Boost Digestive Health
What causes constipation?
Experts are of the opinion that constipation can occur in various kinds. For instance, there are types like age-related constipation, travel-triggered constipation, chronic and occasional constipation. Apart from factors like pregnancy, age and travel, there are many other factors that can trigger constipation. For instance, change in fluid intake, lack of fluids, in adequate physical activities and certain medications can also lead to constipation. Improper digestion is also stated to be the important contributing factor. The good thing to remember here is that one can take steps to boost digestive health to relieve constipation.
Herbal remedy for digestion and constipation:
As mentioned earlier, improper digestion can also be an important reason for constipation. To boost digestive health and also to relieve constipation, the effective herbal remedy called as Arozyme capsules can be used.
An introduction to Arozyme capsules:
Individuals looking for herbal remedies to treat constipation can rely on these capsules. The reason is that these capsules are special blends of proven and time-tested herbal ingredients that possess natural digestive properties. Along with the herbs with digestive properties, herbs that can maintain the natural pH level in the stomach is also part of Arozyme capsules to boost digestive health. Also, these capsules facilitate proper bowel movement without causing the general ill-effects that are associated with harsh laxatives. Due to the mild laxative property of some herbs in these capsules, proper elimination of stools happens. Moreover, some herbs relax stomach and will also prevent flatulence, indigestion, abdominal pain and hyperacidity.
Herbal ingredients:
These herbal remedies to treat constipation contain the following effective and healthy ingredients:
Haritaki:
1. This herb is known for its purgative, laxative, rejuvenating and astringent properties.
2. It will help in improving the digestive health and so to boost digestive health, this herb is added as an ingredient.
3. It will help with maintaining the normal body temperature as a change in body temperature can also have an effect on evacuation.
Mint:
1. Mint is an excellent appetizer and it is an excellent palate cleanser.
2. It will improve digestion.
3. It will soothe the stomach to reduce inflammation and indigestion.
4. All these benefits made it the part of herbal remedies to treat constipation.
The other ingredients in these capsules to boost digestive health are hing, dikamali, ajwain, sanay, sonth and madhur kshar.
